Obama claims people are “dying from disinformation” … which is TRUE for those who took the clot shots after believing pharma industry lies

Obama appeared at Stanford University the other day to talk about Big Tech censorship, which he says he supports.

Social media, Obama claims, is “turbo-charging some of humanity’s worst impulses.” It must thus be reined in with heavy censorship, insuring that only the “truth” gets spread online.

“One of the biggest reasons for the weakening of democracy is the profound change that’s taken place in how we communicate and consume information,” Obama said. (Related: Obama is also upset that people continue to talk freely online about the fraudulent 2020 presidential election.)

Obama then went on to claim that people are “dying because of disinformation,” and that it is his job to save their lives by clamping down on free speech and abolishing the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Obama is the king of disinformation and lies

Obama gave almost the same word-for-word speech a few weeks ago in Chicago, telling his worshipping audience that he has “to fight to provide people [with] the information they need to be free and self-governing.”

This does not include free speech online, of course, but only government-approved narratives.

Such statements are the epitome of irony, seeing as how Obama and his regime spied on Donald Trump’s campaign with a secret warrant backed by the Hillary Clinton campaign-funded Christopher Steele dossier, which was the direct product of disinformation.

“Democrats used this disinformation to repeatedly smear President Trump and undermine the integrity of the 2016 election,” reported The Federalist.

Clinton herself joined the chorus of Obama’s disinformation campaign by tweeting that tech platforms “have amplified disinformation and extremism with no accountability … [f]or too long.”

“The EU is poised to do something about it,” Clinton further wrote, praising the authoritarian European Union and suggesting that she wishes the United States would adopt a similar approach to silencing online free speech.

“I urge our transatlantic allies to push the Digital Services Act across the finish line and bolster global democracy before it’s too late.”

Clinton, by the way, directly funded the disinformation dossier that the Obama regime used against Trump. A former British spy, in case you forgot, was paid to fabricate the information included in that fake dossier, which was then pushed by the corporate-controlled media as fact.

It is hard to believe that anyone takes Obama or Clinton seriously, based on what has been revealed. That these two are now parading themselves around as arbiters of truth who need to police the world’s speech shows how little self-awareness these criminals have.

“Obama and Clinton want to sexually groom your children and also make them hate white people,” wrote someone at Zero Hedge about the real agenda of these two goons.

“I loathe these two satanic pieces of filth,” wrote another.

“What these two refuse to acknowledge is that they’ve purposely engineered our society to plug an intermediary between every single communication channel to distort, divide, deceive, and distract,” wrote another. “It’s a hard coded competitive advantage for the status quo.”

“Any time you hear about a movement or people getting mad on Twitter, you can be sure that some psyop group is behind the scenes nudging them in a certain direction to achieve the desired optics and sentiment. There’s no such thing as an organic movement in social media.”

Many others expressed similar disgust that Obama and Clinton have the gall to even reappear at all after what they have done.

More related news about Obama’s new self-appointed role as the world’s speech sheriff can be found at Censorship.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

NaturalNews.com

