Canadian doctor illegally administered covid shots to hundreds of infants as young as six months old

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.There will be no punishment for a Toronto doctor who was caught illegally administering Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” to at least 500 children as young as six months of age.

Even though the shots are only legal for children five years of age and older, Dr. Christopher Sun from Weston-Mount Dennis took it upon himself to invent his own science in order “to protect children.”

“I put my neck on the line and did what I wanted to get done, which was to protect children,” Sun told the Toronto Star in defense of what he did, which could have killed – and still could – his child patients. (Related: Covid jabs are linked to autoimmune hepatitis in children.)

“These are worried parents in time of a health crisis and I think it’s wrong to turn away people who know what they are getting into.”

Toronto Public Health ordered Sun to stop injecting children under the age of five, and he was reported to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). Even so, Sun continued to inject children until the month ended, and will now apparently get away with his crimes.

“At this time, no Covid-19 vaccine is approved in Canada for children under the age of five years old,” said Toronto Public Health spokesperson Lenore Bromley, explaining that the Ontario Ministry of Health guidance clearly states that children under five should not get jabbed.

“The Ontario Ministry of Health guidance does not permit vaccination of children under age five with any publicly funded Covid-19 vaccine.”

Corrupt doctors illegally drugged children and are not being punished for it – where’s the justice?

Nobody seems to know exactly how many under-five children in Toronto were injected – comforting, eh? – though a March report from the government admitted that many unlawfully received the shots.

“A report was run in March 2022 that showed some incidents of children under the age of five being vaccinated,” said spokesperson W.D. Lighthall.

In some cases, four-year-olds who were about to turn five were given the shots unlawfully by other doctors within the Toronto Western Hospital system’s family health team “when the MoH had opened the dates in the system which allowed for the vaccination of children with their fifth year,” reads an announcement from the University Health Network.

It will take at least until June to officially roll out the injections for children under five, suggesting that all of these babies would have gotten the jab eventually. Regardless, what Sun and other Toronto doctors did was illegal, and they are not being held accountable for it.

“With Omicron rising, I grew more and more nervous,” said Samantha Green, one freaked out mother who simply could not wait to get her preschool-aged son and toddler daughter jabbed before they were legally permitted to do so.

“I started to really worry for their health and wellbeing. We felt it was the best choice for us. I absolutely don’t have any regrets at all.”

Sun says he was interviewed by CPSO about his actions but that they were dismissed without any corrective action.

“Among the factors that would be considered are the nature of the concern, the physician’s willingness to correct that behaviour, and whether there is reason to believe that further intervention is necessary to ensure that patients are not subjected to unnecessary risk,” said CPSO spokesperson Shae Greenfield.

Meanwhile, children everywhere who got jabbed are now developing autoimmune hepatitis and other serious health conditions and very little is being said about it by the media, let alone mainstream “medicine.”

To keep up with the latest news about covid injections, be sure to check out Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TNC.news

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.