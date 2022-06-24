Mystery Babylon churches taking government bribes to push covid “vaccines” on congregants

No longer is Jesus Christ the source of one’s salvation in Mystery Babylon, but rather the Operation Warp Speed injections from Donald Trump and Tony Fauci, in other words.

According to reports, the Canadian government is offering either $100,000 to each non-profit religious grifting operation that agrees to promote “vaccine confidence” from the pulpit.

One pastor from Saskatchewan told his congregation that he received a letter about all this, which he apparently shredded. He claims the government is “joining forces with non-profit(s)” to twist the arms of all remaining vaccine holdouts to get them to comply with the agenda.

“We have a Christian school in our church, and I got this from public health, and it is quite an amazing thing,” said Paul Dubois of Northeast Christian Fellowship in Melfort before his tithers.

“I’m not throwing my mail out anymore because we got asked to support vaccine confidence as a church with a non-profit, and the government was going to give us $50,000 for it.”

Apparently, $50,000 is given as a baseline, followed by another $50,000 if the jabs are promoted “out of a non-profit,” which churches technically are.

“They want us to promote vaccine confidence in schools,” Dubois added, stating that the rhetoric used was to “help reduce vaccine anxiety in school.”

“It’s on the downtake right now,” he added. “Kids aren’t getting as much as they were.”

Canada is spending untold millions promoting covid jabs – is this really about “saving lives?”

Calling the whole thing “propaganda,” Dubois made headlines back in January after he posted lettering on his church’s sign that read, “All welcome, vaxed or unvaxed. No segregation.”

Canada, as you may recall, imposed some of the strictest Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine” measures, making it exceptionally difficult for the unvaccinated to live normal lives.

All institutions, including churches and schools, were told they must comply with the government’s demands or else face the consequences (Related: Pastor Artur Pawlowski is a perfect example of this).

In Dubois’ case, he compared Canada’s forced vaccination requirements and religious institution segregation demands to 1960s discrimination against black people, which he claims to have witnessed firsthand.

Canadian taxpayers are funding all the tyranny, by the way, including through a multi-million-dollar program called the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF), which is actively promoting the injections all around the country.

According to the IPF, its agenda includes deploying a “community-based COVID-19 education, promotion, and outreach” agenda throughout Canada.

Back in April, it was reported that the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) is doing similar work, having handed out $2.2 million in grants to some 48 different organizations to “encourage” more Canadians to get injected.

“Some of the programs that received funding were geared toward promoting the COVID jabs to kids and pregnant / breastfeeding mothers,” LifeSiteNews reported.

Canada also pushed COVID jab propaganda through a program called “This Is Our Shot,” which was funded by hundreds of businesses, the corporate-controlled media, big banks, Big Pharma, and of course the government.

Not only are Canadians expected to get the first two jabs, but as of this week, they will now need three injections to be considered “fully vaccinated,” according to Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

“Clowns like Joel Osteen probably got a bundle,” added a commenter from LifeSite to the conversation. “Plus, they didn’t have to preach before a brain-dead audience for a while – they just raked in the big bucks the entire time.”

The latest news about Chinese Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

NaturalNews.com

