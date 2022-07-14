Top 4 ways Americans CLOG their blood, driving complex health issues to the brink

Got memory fog, myocarditis, blood clots and a weight problem? The answer is in your hand, and your brain, and your blood supply. Are you suffering from new health problems you never had before you got vaccinated for COVID-19? There is something you need to know, and it’s not going to be in many history books, but may get buried deeper than the people who don’t make it out of the blood clogging mania during this pandemic of bad choices.

What kind of water are you drinking? Do your foods contain pesticides, saturated fat and trans fatty acids that kill you faster than a lab rat? It’s about time to take a VERY close look at what most Americans have clogging their blood right now, driving complex health issues the medical doctors just can’t seem to figure out. It’s no wonder why. The scamdemic is just another facet of what’s driving health issues to the brink for so many. Here’s exactly what’s going on.

Over 250 million Americans may be suffering from microscopic blood clots right now, while blaming other culprits out of confusion

Quite easily, there are a quarter of a billion Americans battling the worst inflammation their body and their doctors have ever seen. Their blood is being bombarded by toxic food, water and medicine, and from all angles. So whether or not you are taking a blood thinner, or cholesterol meds, or eating “zero sugar” foods, your blood needs to flow properly to deliver ample amounts of oxygen and nutrients to all parts of the body, including your brain.

For starters, the COVID-19 so-called “vaccines” are not vaccines at all. They don’t provide protection, they are not safe, and they are certainly not “effective.” They are defective. Whether people get jabbed with the protein payload J&J clot shots, or the gene-altering, prion-creating mRNA “technology” (Pfizer and Moderna), billions of sticky spike proteins are clogging and infecting all vital organs, thus driving inflammation to the brink, along with many other unimaginable health disasters.

To compound everything, the majority of Americans shop blindly for food and still use tap water to make their coffee, tea, other drinks and for boiling vegetables. This means their processed food is chock full of CANOLA OIL that coagulates in the blood and clogs their arteries, veins and capillaries.

Then, the fluoride in water causes dehydration, calcifies the pineal gland, loweres IQ, and causes cancer, brittle bones and chronic inflammation. Plus it tastes horrible, which drives them to drink more sugar-laden drinks or drinks with aspartame and sucralose, which also cause cancer, anxiety and irritable bowels. Go figure.

Aspartame is a synthetic sweetener that actually makes you put on weight, adding to obesity, cancer and heart disease. Throw in lots of saturated fat from all that deep fried meat and processed dairy, plus some trans fats from cooking oils, and then comes the nails in the coffin.

Get some Fauci Flu clot shots on top of all that and you’ve got deadly health issues that are exacerbated to the brink. Then the CDC-Biden Regime has you right where they want you, in the hospital dying a very expensive, early death. Here they come!

Top 4 ways Americans CLOG their blood

#1. COVID-19 “clot shot” gene therapy, spike protein injections that clog the entire vascular system with billions of virus-mimicking particles that can stick together

#2. Trans fatty acids, including canola oil consumption (especially when cooked)

#3. Saturated Fat – mainly high fat meat and dairy products

#4. Not drinking enough water (because tap water tastes horrible)

Over 2,000 gallons of blood flowing through 60,000 miles of blood vessels are clogged daily for the majority of Americans

Yes, the adult heart pumps over 2,000 gallons of blood each day through a network of over 60,000 miles of blood vessels. People with dementia didn’t inherit it in their genes, it’s a culmination of clogging their own blood with bad food, water and medicine choices.

For decades now, canola oil has been touted as “heart healthy,” when it’s polar opposite, as it destroys blood flow, causes mass weight gain, and leads to memory loss and dementia. Oops. High in omega-3 fatty acids, canola oil easily becomes rancid when heated at high temps. What’s in your salad dressings, mayonnaise, baked goods, cereals, potato salad, chicken salad, macaroni salad and chips?

Watch as Dr. Eric Berg explains how our blood gets so clogged, causing health issues that compound over time.

Tune that internet dial to NaturalHealth.news for ways to improve your life and healthy being through clean water and organic food. This has been a public service announcement from Natural Health News.

S.D. Wells

