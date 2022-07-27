Emails show NIH funded gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemEmails dated as far back as May 2016 show that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) knew about illegal gain-of-function research taking place on bat coronaviruses in communist China but continued to funnel money there via Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance.

A trove of documents obtained by Judicial Watch revealed a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) “inquiry” into the NIH and its controversial bat coronavirus grant to EcoHealth, which is also tied to the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) where the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is believed to have originated.

“We received a warning that one of the publications [redacted] listed from the past year is non-compliant,” wrote EcoHealth’s chief of staff Alexa Chmura in an email to NIH official Carine Normil. Chmura was reportedly referencing EcoHealth’s direct funding of bat coronavirus gain-of-function research at the WIV.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), gain-of-function research aims to make viruses more dangerous or transmissible in order to “enable assessment of the pandemic potential of emerging infectious agents.”

Erik Stemmy of the Tony Fauci-headed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) also wrote to Normil about the issue, stating that the agency had “proposed work for the next year of the award that may be subject to the gain-of-function funding pause.”

“Dishonest” Fauci directly involved in scandal, says Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch obtained some 1,650 pages of records from the NIH revealing that an FBI “inquiry” into the matter had been opened. This inquiry, the group said, shows that Fauci and “others” are directly involved in the scandal.

Judicial Watch further said that Fauci and his friends and colleagues were also “being dishonest in dismissing the seriousness of questions about their cover-up of their funding of dangerous gain-of-function research in China.”

We already knew from a previous document drop in 2021 that the NIH had, in fact, funded illegal gain-of-function research at the WIV between the years of 2014 and 2019 – and possibly even further back than that.

That 900-page trove, which was obtained as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, includes other email exchanges, including one written by Stemmy and NIH official Jenny Greer to Chmura.

“[This work] may include gain-of-function research that is subject to the U.S. government funding pause issued on October 17, 2014,” read the email dated May 2016.

Another one written by Stemmy to Grant Operations on June 15, 2016, advised that EcoHealth’s research might be considered gain-of-function.

“The Daszak award may have GoF [gain-of-function] and I’ve been in touch with the GMS [Grants Management Specialist] for a while now,” Stemmy wrote.

Other emails showed that Daszak failed to report on time to the NIH about a grant his organization received. This prompted Normil to write Daszak in May 2016 the following message via email: “This is the second communication from NIAID requesting that you file the progress report for the above-referenced grant [5R01AI110964] that was due no later than April 15, 2016.”

“Please submit the delinquent report by May 12, 2016. Please be advised that continued late submission of your non-competing grant progress report and any subsequently requested documentation will result in a reduction of time and/or funds for this grant.”

Mind you, all of this exposes Fauci as a liar, seeing as how he denied under oath that the NIH or NIAID were in any way involved with “gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” to quote his defensive words to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

The latest news about the Chinese Virus and its many scandals can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.