Emails show NIH funded gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses

Emails dated as far back as May 2016 show that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) knew about illegal gain-of-function research taking place on bat coronaviruses in communist China but continued to funnel money there via Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance.

A trove of documents obtained by Judicial Watch revealed a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) “inquiry” into the NIH and its controversial bat coronavirus grant to EcoHealth, which is also tied to the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) where the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is believed to have originated.

“We received a warning that one of the publications [redacted] listed from the past year is non-compliant,” wrote EcoHealth’s chief of staff Alexa Chmura in an email to NIH official Carine Normil. Chmura was reportedly referencing EcoHealth’s direct funding of bat coronavirus gain-of-function research at the WIV.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), gain-of-function research aims to make viruses more dangerous or transmissible in order to “enable assessment of the pandemic potential of emerging infectious agents.”

Erik Stemmy of the Tony Fauci-headed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) also wrote to Normil about the issue, stating that the agency had “proposed work for the next year of the award that may be subject to the gain-of-function funding pause.”

“Dishonest” Fauci directly involved in scandal, says Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch obtained some 1,650 pages of records from the NIH revealing that an FBI “inquiry” into the matter had been opened. This inquiry, the group said, shows that Fauci and “others” are directly involved in the scandal.

Judicial Watch further said that Fauci and his friends and colleagues were also “being dishonest in dismissing the seriousness of questions about their cover-up of their funding of dangerous gain-of-function research in China.”

We already knew from a previous document drop in 2021 that the NIH had, in fact, funded illegal gain-of-function research at the WIV between the years of 2014 and 2019 – and possibly even further back than that.

That 900-page trove, which was obtained as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, includes other email exchanges, including one written by Stemmy and NIH official Jenny Greer to Chmura.

“[This work] may include gain-of-function research that is subject to the U.S. government funding pause issued on October 17, 2014,” read the email dated May 2016.

Another one written by Stemmy to Grant Operations on June 15, 2016, advised that EcoHealth’s research might be considered gain-of-function.

“The Daszak award may have GoF [gain-of-function] and I’ve been in touch with the GMS [Grants Management Specialist] for a while now,” Stemmy wrote.

Other emails showed that Daszak failed to report on time to the NIH about a grant his organization received. This prompted Normil to write Daszak in May 2016 the following message via email: “This is the second communication from NIAID requesting that you file the progress report for the above-referenced grant [5R01AI110964] that was due no later than April 15, 2016.”

“Please submit the delinquent report by May 12, 2016. Please be advised that continued late submission of your non-competing grant progress report and any subsequently requested documentation will result in a reduction of time and/or funds for this grant.”

Mind you, all of this exposes Fauci as a liar, seeing as how he denied under oath that the NIH or NIAID were in any way involved with “gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” to quote his defensive words to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

The latest news about the Chinese Virus and its many scandals can be found at Pandemic.news.

