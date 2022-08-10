Trudeau LIED: There was never any scientific basis for banning unvaccinated domestic travel (not that medical discrimination is valid either way)

A new report from Rupa Subramanya shows that, based on newly unsealed court documents, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had zero scientific basis to impose a domestic travel ban against the unvaccinated in his country.

As you may recall from last year, Trudeau delivered what one Twitter account described as a “classic fuhrer-style rant” – you can watch it below – last year concerning the need for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated in order to protect the vaccinated.

“You deserve better,” Trudeau bellowed through the microphone at a sporting event. “You deserve a government that’s going to continue to say get vaccinated. And you know what? If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your choice. But don’t think you can get on a plane or a train beside vaccinated people and put them at risk!”

A year after his classic fuhrer-style rant, newly-unsealed court documents reveal that Justin Trudeau’s government had no scientific basis for a ban on domestic travel by unvaccinated Canadians. Full report: https://t.co/Ttd2PVgsnxpic.twitter.com/CZCbS2aXKY — LLadany (@lladany) August 2, 2022

Trudeau went on to shout about how he and his regime need to remain “strong” in their decisions, even if “lots of people out there” disagree with him.

“And the reality is, that’s okay,” Trudeau proceeded. “We’re in a democracy. People can make themselves heard. And that’s part of why we need to have this moment for people to make that choice for the future! The counter to tyranny is democracy!”

Trudeau believed to have directly imposed travel ban himself without any justification

The propaganda only escalated from there with Trudeau spouting all sorts of carefully worded rhetoric about how the slavery he imposed on the unvaccinated is actually freedom – and we now know definitively that it was all just a ruse.

Trudeau quite literally just made up the scientific need to punish unvaccinated Canadians because they supposedly put vaccinated Canadians at risk. But wait: are not the “vaccines” supposed to protect the person, otherwise what good are they?

These are the types of questions that never get answered by left-wing regimes such as Trudeau’s, which proclaim freedom and democracy as they enact slavery and tyranny.

It turns out that in the days leading up to Trudeau’s domestic travel ban against the unvaccinated, the highly secretive “Covid Recovery” unit of Transport Canada was desperately searching for some made-up but believable reason to impose the travel ban.

Jennifer Little, head of the Covid Recovery unit, suggested that a senior official in the Trudeau regime – or even Trudeau himself – had simply ordered the travel ban without justification. (Related: Earlier this year, Trudeau declared martial law in response to the Freedom Convoy.)

“No one in the Covid Recovery unit, including Little, had any formal education in epidemiology, medicine, or public health,” Michael Senger writes on his Substack about the issue.

In other words, the whole thing was political in nature rather than scientific, which is hardly a surprise considering American politicians on the left did much the same thing with their mandates.

“The Trudeau government has claimed to follow the science on Covid, but that science is strangely different than it is everywhere else,” said Bruce Pardy, a law professor at Queen’s University.

“Instead, its policies are based on spite, divisiveness, and pure politics. Covid now serves as an excuse to punish the government’s ideological enemies.”

In the comment section at Senger’s Substack, one person wrote about Trudeau:

“I absolutely loathe the clown-in-chief.”

Another added that he expects Trudeau to “do an exact repeat” of what he did in 2020 with the new manufactured “monkeypox” scare.

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

