Discretionary income evaporates as UK food inflation hits record high ahead of dark winter

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemIt is becoming harder and harder for ordinary people to eat in the United Kingdom, thanks to the worst cost-of-living crisis to strike the country in a generation.

Inflation is so out of control in the UK that many Brits are diving headlong into debt just to keep food on the table and heat in the house – not to mention the house itself.

According to a new survey published by research company Kantar, food inflation numbers in the UK are increasing at the fastest rate in 14 years, with annual grocery prices rising 14.7 percent just last month.

This nearly 15 percent jump is the biggest and fastest that Kantar has seen since the research firm first started tracking prices. (Related: At least 60 percent of Great Britain’s manufacturing sector is at risk of closure due to skyrocketing energy costs.)

Seven million UK families have “given up on heating, showers, and toiletries this year” due to inflation

In order to provide the same amount of food for their families as they did last year, Brits will have to pay £682 (about $800) more this year, according to the latest data.

Kantar discovered that more than one in four UK households, or around 27 percent, is now “struggling financially” due to skyrocketing inflation. This is double the amount that were suffering last November.

Nine in 10 respondents indicated that food inflation is their number-one concern this year, with energy bills being their second biggest concern.

“So it’s clear just how much grocery inflation is hitting people’s wallets and adding to their domestic worries,” Kantar said about the results.

One way that UK families are attempting to beat inflation is by switching from name brands to generic private-label brands. Brand name foods have increased in price by 10.3 percent over the last four weeks while generics have only risen by 0.4 percent.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation conducted a survey as well that identified an even more shocking statistic. Right now, some seven million families across the UK have completely given up on heating their homes, taking showers, and buying toiletries and hygiene products because these things are now too expensive for them to afford.

After paying taxes for housing, heating, and food, 20 percent of UK earners in the second-lowest income bracket reportedly have nothing left to spend, Bloomberg reported.

Things are especially bad in the South East of the UK where London is located. There, inflation rates are nearly double what is being seen in the North East of the UK.

Northern Ireland has it the worst right now in terms of inflation, followed by the South East of Great Britain. Scotland, meanwhile, is faring the best overall.

“[Food price inflation] when compounded with the massive energy spending increases has been seen by many as a significant risk to the economic stability of the UK,” warns Walid Koudmani, the chief market analyst at the online investment platform XTB online trading.

“It is likely that food inflation will continue to increase as macroeconomic indicators have shown little sign of a slowing down in price growth while consumers continue to struggle with the ongoing cost of living crisis.”

The UK is also in the throes of a political crisis on top of a financial crisis and an energy crisis. The newest UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has the difficult task of suppressing inflation somehow while preventing social unrest. Good luck once the cold, dark winter arrives.

“Brits starving to death is a small price to pay so Albanians and other third world illegals can live in four-star hotels,” wrote a commenter about how “migrants” in the UK are being treated to luxury while the natives are forced to freeze and starve to death.

The latest news about the impending dark winter can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.