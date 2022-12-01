If mRNA is now being found in breast milk, then covid “vaccine” safety claims are lies

The federal government’s jab first, ask questions later approach to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” has created a major public health crisis, all because zero actual science was used to back these chemical injections.
It is all just wishful thinking when it comes to covid jabs, the contents of which spread all throughout the body and have even ended up in women’s breast milk. (Related: Here is the JAMA study that identified mRNA poisons in the breast milk of “fully vaccinated” moms.)
None of this seems to have mattered to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) head Rochelle Walensky, who on Sept. 24, 2021, responded to a question about whether or not Fauci Flu shots are safe to get while breastfeeding with the following:
“There is no bad time to get vaccinated. Get vaccinated while you’re thinking about having a baby, before you’re thinking about having a baby, while you’re pregnant with your baby or after you’ve delivered your baby.”
These words from Walensky were not based on science since at the time there was no science. And the science that would come after would debunk her claims as false, though she never once even attempted to retract them.
In fact, all Walensky has done time and time again is reiterate her call for all Americans to get jabbed any time, any place, in essence.
“The researchers speculated that lipid nanoparticles containing mRNA, once injected into the arm, are transported via the lymphatic system to the mammary glands and expressed into breast milk,” reports Dr. Maryanne Demasi, PhD, on her Substack.
In that study, the following was written by the authors as well:
“Caution is warranted about breastfeeding children younger than 6 months in the first 48 hours after maternal vaccination until more safety studies are conducted.”
Oral ingestion of mRNA delivers poison straight through gut lining
One wonders: Does Walensky ever actually look at any science? Or does she simply read a script every time she is told to speak to the media or before Congress?
Whatever the case may be, Walensky’s statements last year were “completely reckless,” these being the words used by Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a psychiatrist and director of the Bioethics and American Democracy Program at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C.
“We don’t have evidence that it’s harmful, but we also don’t have sufficient evidence that it is safe for your baby, so that’s the first thing that needs to be said when there’s an absence of evidence,” Kheriaty alleges.
It is one thing to inject mRNA, but to eat it could pose a whole new set of problems, Kheriaty further suggested. Oral ingestion of mRNA bound to lipid nanoparticles has never been proven safe, and the pegylated product inside the mRNA can, in fact, be rapidly absorbed through the gut lining.
“The safety studies should’ve been done right out of the gate,” Kheriaty further said. “Until you actually do the studies, you cannot, at the same time, come out and say, don’t worry, this is safe. We have to inform people of the state of the science, we should tell them that the evidence is not clear.”
The government’s claim, of course, is that babies are better off being exposed to these risks than to the risk of “catching” the Chinese Virus. But to Kheriaty, this is all just speculation and guesswork with no actual science to back it.
“We didn’t know any of that,” he says. “It was a theoretical risk. Childbearing women were excluded from the clinical trials, so we did not have that data.”
The latest news about covid injections can be found at Immunization.news.
