So far in 2022, there have been 350,000 excess deaths likely caused by covid “vaccines”

As of Sept. 25, 2022, there have been about 350,000 excess deaths in the United States. This is according to the latest data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Do not be fooled, though: the CDC did not willingly come out and admit to this with any type of clarity. It had to be parsed and compiled by a third-party group, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OEC).

OEC operates with 38 member countries on board, and was founded in 1961 to “stimulate economic progress and world trade,” according to The Exposé.

Another thing the CDC would never dare to admit is that these 350,000 excess deaths have anything to do with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” even though they more than likely do. (Related: Government-imposed lockdowns were another cause of excess death throughout the scamdemic.)

If the “fully vaccinated” are dying in excess, how can the government keep claiming these things are “saving lives?”

Government data out of Great Britain continues to provide similar insights. Excess deaths across the pond are similarly soaring, and all in tandem with the release of Fauci Flu shots under Operation Warp Speed.

Here is how The Exposé, which actively tracks this data, explains what the data shows:

“In January 2022, the partly vaccinated were 198% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, whilst the double vaccinated were a shocking 267% more likely to die than the unvaccinated.”

“The worst figures however come in May, which saw triple vaccinated 70-79-year-olds a disturbing 332% more likely to die than unvaccinated 70-79-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 9417.2 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and just 2181 per 100k among the unvaccinated.”

Does this sound like the shots are truly “saving lives” as claimed? Many are not convinced, and our readers are probably of the same mindset that these shots are killing people, not saving them.

It turns out that older people are not the only ones dying in excess ever since Chinese Virus injections were unleashed. Children, sadly, who have zero risk of “catching covid,” are also dropping dead, often after suffering a bout of myocarditis or some other related heart condition.

Wuhan Flu jabs seem to primarily affect the heart and cardiovascular systems of young people. Their contents have been observed to form deadly clots that, strangely enough, are not blood-based but rather graphene- and nanoparticle-based.

There is growing speculation, based on independent research and observation, that Fauci Flu shots contain self-assembling nanotechnology that over time forms clots that eventually kill the victim.

“So the equivalent of the numbers lost in World War II has now been killed by these murdering b***ards in just one year by the poison,” wrote a commenter about how Chinese Virus shots have killed more people than the entirety of lives lost during the most recent world war.

“For a large part the U.S., like the U.K., is just about a lost cause,” wrote another, taking aim at Donald Trump for unleashing Operation Warp Speed in the first place.

“Trump said he was going to drain the swamp. He didn’t because he’s been swimming in the U.S. swamp all his life. But it was a good soundbite for the gullible U.S. conservative voters. Anyone with the computational skills of a 1970s digital watch would see that Trump and DeSantis are obedient puppets of Schwab & Co.”

Someone else asked why a lot of people who get jabbed for covid are dying within three hours, pointing to this website as evidence.

“Every action taken to mitigate this fake pandemic has caused more deaths,” wrote another.

The latest news about covid can be found at Plague.info.

Ethan Huff

