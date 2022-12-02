Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.In late September around the same time that the United Nations (UN) General Assembly convened, the World Economic Forum (WEF) held its Sustainable Development Impact Meetings. At these meetings, UN officials declared that they “own the science.”

This is made possible with the help of Big Tech platforms like Google, it was also admitted. Search results that do not fit the globalist-approved narrative are systematically censored, and all globalist-approved propaganda is bumped straight to the top of the list.

Issues like “Covid-19” and “climate change” are two of the most heavily censored and steered search terms, we now know. And social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are also involved in controlling the spread of information pertaining to these two topics, along with many others.

“We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do,” a UN official reportedly stated. “If you Google ‘climate change,’ you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources.”

Social media “influencers” – meaning users with large followings – are also paid to spew whatever propaganda the globalists tell them to spread in exchange for fiat cash. (Related: Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX and Alameda crypto scams are also tied to the WEF and other globalist organizations.)

“Another really key strategy we had was to deploy influencers … influencers who were really keen, who have huge followings, but really keen to help carry messages that were going to serve their communities, and they were much more trusted than the United Nations,” it was further revealed.

“This idea that all speech is equal is not true.”

TikTok is also controlled by the globalists

A big part of the WEF’s ill-reputed “great reset” involves controlling the flow of information online, much like what has already been the case in communist China for quite some time now.

“Tackling Disinformation,” as the WEF meeting module was called, included participants from globalist-controlled entities like CNN and Brown University who discussed the great reset of free speech, which is not to be allowed in the New World Order.

The UN, according to Melissa Fleming, the globalist body’s Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, is also partnered up with TikTok, a popular social media platform used by young people, to capture their minds as well.

“We’re becoming much more proactive,” Fleming admitted.

At TikTok, a project called “Team Halo” aims to massively boost Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) messaging from globalist-approved medical and scientific sources. Keep in mind that TikTok is owned by communist China.

“We had another trusted messenger project, which was called ‘Team Halo’ where we trained scientists around the world and some doctors on TikTok, and we had TikTok working with us,” Fleming said.

Moving up the food chain, we find that the infamous Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is behind the UN’s funding for such projects. The Gates-backed GAVI vaccine alliance is also involved, having contributed more to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) program budget than all other members except for the United States and the United Kingdom.

Recognizing that much of the world distrusts Gates, the WHO, and the UN – and now the WEF – the globalists rely heavily on social media influencers who appear like normal people but are really just mindless puppets parroting a script for money.

“Controlling thought and speech means the end of free society,” reports The Exposé. “Welcome to The Great Reset.”

The globalists are desperately grasping for their final solution endgame, which is total enslavement of the planet. More of the latest can be found at Globalism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

