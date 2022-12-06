During seven-hour deposition, Fauci couldn’t recall much of anything about his COVID actions and decisions

Once the truth about what outgoing government career criminal Tony Fauci said during his recent seven-hour deposition comes out, the public will "be shocked," says Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Fauci had an extremely hard time remembering much of anything from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) scamdemic, including “some of the most important actions and discussions” that were had while he was the chief medical adviser.

“It is certainly disturbing,” Landry, a Republican, told Fox News. “And calls into question, you know, his overall mental capability to remember certain key details.” (Related: Military documents show that Fauci lied about the gain of function research on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China.)

While under oath, Fauci claimed that he has “no clear memory of details that would shed light” on his involvement in speech suppression online, for instance.

The full transcript of what occurred during the lengthy deposition proceedings has not yet been released. There were also no reporters present to capture any of it as they were barred from the room.

Landry and others involved in a lawsuit against Fauci, however, are releasing bits and pieces with more on the way. They seem to be implying that they hold smoking gun evidence against Fauci and his criminal activity.

Among the many things Fauci said and did that were against the law was his collusion with Big Tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter, which actively censored all dissent against the plandemic narrative.

What was revealed is so damning that the Department of Justice (DoJ) filed to block all recordings and personally identifiable information due to fear of public harassment. That request was ultimately granted.

“As a result, we have no transcript (yet) and one senses a great skittishness even from those who were there to explain the fullness of what transpired,” reported Newspunch. “Major national media have shown no interest in getting the story.”

“Nonetheless, we do have information thanks to some candid tweets and an article by one of the plaintiffs. The main takeaway is that Fauci has come down with a serious case of amnesia.”

All Fauci did during questioning was deny, deny, and deny some more

Over the course of seven long hours, Fauci mostly stonewalled every question raised that stood to in any way indict him for his involvement in suppressing freedom of speech online.

“Wow! It was amazing to spend 7 hours with Dr. Fauci. The man who single-handedly wrecked the U.S. economy based upon ‘the science.’ Only to discover that he can’t recall practically anything dealing with his Covid response!” said Landry.

Unfortunately for Fauci, there are hundreds of pages of evidence, along with many public statements, confirming that he, the White House, and an array of government agencies all worked closely with the likes of Google, Facebook, and Twitter to stamp out the First Amendment.

Missouri Attorney General and nose Senator-Elect Eric Schmitt, also a Republican, tweeted the following about what occurred in that room for all those hours:

“Some takeaways from the deposition of Fauci:
– Fauci knew the Lab Leak theory had merit, but it’d come back to him & sought to immediately discredit it
– He defended lockdowns
– The rest of us ‘don’t have the ability’ to determine what’s best for ourselves
More to come – stay tuned”

Schmitt also said that during the proceedings a court reporter sneezed. At that moment, Fauci demanded that she wear a mask, true to form.

“This is the mentality in Nov 2022 of the guy who locked down our country & ruined countless lives & livelihoods,” Schmitt wrote. “The experts followed suit. Dissent was censored. In America. Never Again.”

The latest news about Fauci can be found at Treason.news.

Ethan Huff

