Millennial deaths up another 36% in August, says Ed Dowd

Equity investment executive Ed Dowd appeared on Steve Bannon’s “The War Room” recently to discuss excess mortality in the post-Operation Warp Speed age. One of the things he revealed is that deaths among 25-to-44-year-olds increased another 36 percent in August – and this is on top of an 84 percent increase during the final four months of 2021.

Back in March, Dowd released a report highlighting steady increases in excess death rates ever since Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” were released on Dec. 14, 2020 – which just so happens to be smack-dab in the middle of the two “Great American Eclipses,” the first having occurred on Aug. 21, 2017, and the second still to come on April 8, 2024.

“This is the biggest crime I’ve seen in the history of my career,” Dowd told Bannon in the new interview. “And it’s the greatest asymmetric information gap I’ve ever seen – meaning we on the War Room know it. You know it. Lots of people know it. Some of the lawmakers I talk to know it. But 90% of the globe has no idea what just happened to them.”

“We’re still seeing as of August of this year 36 percent excess mortality; I’ve seen the society of actuary numbers. They don’t publish them regularly’ they only publish them annually. In 2022, the month of August, 36 percent excess mortality rate for millennials. So, it’s still going on, Steve.” (Related: 40 percent more people than usual are dying all around the world ever since Fauci Flu shots were unleashed.)

Is the covid injection aftermath criminal negligence or intended mass murder?

What really shocks Dowd is the fact that almost nobody is talking about any of this. Politicians, even on the right, are silent. So are health institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and of course the corporate-controlled media, which can never be bothered to report anything true anymore, much less the whole truth.

“The lack of noise we’re hearing on this, the crickets we’re hearing from the health institutions, and politicians, and the drug makers … they know what we know,” Dowd explained. “I’m calling it a coverup. I’m calling it criminal negligence at this point.”

Not everyone agrees with the soft approach that Dowd is taking, particularly as it pertains to his use of the term “criminal negligence,” which implies a lesser degree of foul play than what actually appears to have occurred.

“No, not criminal negligence,” wrote a commenter in response to Dowd’s interview. “It is absolutely first-degree murder with attempted coverup. You don’t get criminal negligence with willful poisoning designed to specifically depopulate and go all out to silence people and keep them in the dark.”

Another mentioned billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates who has stated on numerous occasions that he would like to see mass depopulation of the planet. During an infamous TED Talk he gave, Gates admitted that vaccines are part of the globalist mass genocide campaign.

“We need Nuremberg-style crimes against humanity hearings and the mass execution of those responsible for this genocide,” this same commenter suggested.

“Who will prosecute them, though, since it is the government doing this to humanity?” asked another about how, exactly, this might work. “Further, the PREP Act gives them immunity. The death count will increase because most deaths are expected to occur 3-5 years post-shot. By the end of 2023, the flood will begin through the end of 2025.”

The PREP Act, by the way, was enacted under Donald Trump to protect the plandemic perpetrators from being held accountable for their crimes against humanity.

“If we are going to name names, Trump was all-in and took credit for the ‘vaccines’ many times throughout the scamdemic,” said another.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

