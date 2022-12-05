Patient PERMANENTLY LOST eyesight following botched facial feminization surgery

Dr. Christopher Inglefield, a social media-savvy surgeon known as the “Snapchat Surgeon” who has become a viral sensation for regularly streaming the surgeries he does on transgender people, had his license suspended after a botched facial feminization surgery left his patient blind due to complications.

Inglefield, a member of the London Transgender Clinic, regularly does so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries, including genital surgery and cosmetic procedures that feminize or masculinize the face and body to resemble the gender his patients want to look like. (Related: Boston Children’s Hospital doctor says gender confusion among children has “skyrocketed,” puberty blockers handed out “like candy”.)

In Aug. 2018, one of Inglefield’s patients underwent facial feminization surgery, which involves shaving down the facial bones of men to make them appear more feminine. The patient suffered vision problems immediately after the surgery and later informed Inglefield that he had permanently lost sight in his right eye.

Inglefield referred the patient to a National Health Service hospital to get the condition with his eye checked by an ophthalmologist, who diagnosed him with Central Retinal Artery Occlusion. His sight in his right eye never returned, and he was later informed that the loss of vision is permanent.

“Snapchat Surgeon” gets a mere slap on the wrist

The surgery and Inglefield’s possible liability for the patient’s loss of vision were investigated by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), an independent tribunal that adjudicates complaints made against healthcare workers in the United Kingdom.

The MPTS met with Inglefield in an incident review meeting on Nov. 2018. During the review, Inglefield led the investigators to believe that the incident was reported to the Care Quality Commission, a government executive body of the Department of Health and Social Care that regulates and inspects health and social care services and health practitioners in England. This was a lie.

The MPTS identified the patient’s permanent sight loss as a “Serious Untoward Incident.” But in the tribunal’s report, the MPTS claimed Inglefield’s practice with respect to the feminization surgery was not deficient.

Inglefield lied to the MPTS about informing the Care Quality Commission. Because of this, his license to practice medicine was suspended for 28 days. Inglefield later accepted that he should not have misled the MPTS about contacting the commission.

“Mr. Inglefield accepted the Tribunal’s findings in full and told the Tribunal that he understood its finding, namely that he had acted dishonestly at the meeting on 16 November 2018,” stated the MPTS report on the incident. “He acknowledged that concerns about a doctor’s honesty and integrity can have a significant impact on colleagues, hospitals and patients.”

Because Inglefield had owned up to his lie, the panel said permanently withdrawing his license to practice medicine would be “disproportionate.”

Learn more about doctors like Inglefield who are willing to mutilate people, including children, in transgender surgeries at DangerousDoctors.news.

Arsenio Toledo

