Drop the covid “vaccine” mandate or no more defense funding, say GOP members of Congress to military

There may not be enough Senate votes to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this year unless every branch of the United States military stops forcing servicemembers to get “vaccinated” for covid.

Thirteen Senate Republicans, including Rand Paul of Kentucky and Rick Scott of Florida, have pledged to vote against this year’s installment of the NDAA unless the military’s covid jab mandate is immediately repealed.

A veteran himself, Scott tweeted that in the past he “fought hard for big [national] security wins in the NDAA,” but that this year he will not vote to move the bill forward unless the Department of Defense (DoD) stops tyrannizing military servicemembers with its covid jab mandate.

“I think on the NDAA one thing that’s going to be important is that we don’t give cloture unless they agree that we’re not going to keep kicking people out of the service for their – if they’re unvaccinated,” Scott added in a statement to Fox News.

“I think that we’ve got to start standing up for people.”

In a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Scott and the other 12 senators wrote that the DoD’s jab mandate has “ruined the livelihoods of men and women who have honorably served our country.”

“While the Department of Defense certainly must make decisions that will bolster military readiness, the effects of the mandate are antithetical to readiness of our force, and the policy must be revoked,” that same letter further reads.

Paul added in his own tweet that he, too, will oppose the NDAA this year “unless the Senate votes on an amendment to prohibit discharges from the Armed Forces solely because of vaccination status.”

That same amendment would also reinstate servicemembers who were discharged for not getting jabbed, as well as issue them back pay for the entirety of their time off the ranks.

The unconstitutional NDAA used to be appalling to conservatives, but now it’s okay just so long as covid jabs aren’t forced on the military?

It was not that long ago when the NDAA first came into play back during the Barack Obama years. It was so controversial that an Obama-appointed judge, if you can believe it, actually put a stop on it for authorizing the unconstitutional arrest and detainment of Americans deemed to be involved in “terrorist-related activity.”

You may recall that at the time – this was in 2011 and 2012 – that the NDAA, much like the USA Patriot Act, was part of the “war on terror” campaign, which was just an excuse to erase even more of Americans’ constitutional rights under the guise of fighting “terror.”

From its beginning, the NDAA was not something that freedom-minded Americans wanted to see enacted. And yet today, allegedly freedom-loving Republican senators are openly supporting it, but only if the military’s covid jab mandate is rescinded.

Sens. Paul, Scott, and the others should be opposing the NDAA’s passage not just because of the jab mandate but because the legislation is inherently unconstitutional. It is also one of the primary vehicles through which the military-industrial complex funds its authoritarian war machine all around the world.

There is talk that Republicans will wait until next year to pass the NDAA once they gain control of the House. Since many Republicans are little more than neoconservative warmongers, as are many Democrats, ensuring its passage remains a top priority.

Scott did also state that he hopes Republicans, once taking over the House next year, will fight back against the Biden regime’s deployment of 87,000 new IRS agents under the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Ethan Huff

