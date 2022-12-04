Is Pepto-Bismol really a cure for covid? New clinical trial seeks answers

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional WellnessThe University of Louisville, in collaboration with Procter & Gamble (P&G), is piloting a clinical trial looking at the use of Pepto-Bismol (oral bismuth subsalicylate, or BSS) as a potential remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Researchers say that based on what is currently known about the human body’s cellular and humoral responses to pathogens, Pepto-Bismol could be a viable intervention to clear out and prevent reinfection with enteric viral infections, which we are told includes the Fauci Flu.

“Readily available over-the-counter (OTC) medication for symptomatic relief and appropriate oral hydration can be health saving measures of great convenience for those affected by enteric bacterial and viral infections,” the study’s description explains.

“BSS is a non-proprietary monograph product that is available in the USA and abroad, over-the-counter (OTC). Of all OTC medications for traveller’s diarrhea (TD), bismuth subsalicylate (BSS) has the greatest antimicrobial activity against pathogenic bacteria. BSS has also exhibited significant inhibition on viral invasion of host cells and viral efficacy.”

So far, the evidence seems to point to BSS and bismuth oxychloride (BiOCl), which is formed in the stomach following ingestion of BSS, being highly effective at reducing NoV RNA levels in the body. This would suggest that BSS has some kind of in vivo antiviral mechanism.

“BSS has also been shown to have antiviral activity since it inhibited replication of 4 strains of rotavirus in tissue culture cells and caused a dose-dependent reduction in the growth of several enteric viruses,” the study further explains. (Related: Remember when First Lady Melania Trump claimed she used “vitamins and healthy food” to cure her own alleged covid infection?)

Pepto-Bismol is probably safer than the jabs, but why not choose nutrition instead?

Historically speaking, BSS, or Pepto-Bismol, has been used effectively to treat TD and enteric infection, particularly when symptoms include vomiting. The claim is that it does this safely and effectively.

There is a host of internal industry data about BSS that further points to its efficacy, according to the clinical trial leaders. A lot of it has never been published, and this new trial is dredging it all up for public consideration.

“Although the safety and efficacy of BSS is well known, some of the research done with BSS resides within the industry and have not been published,” the study explains.

“We have recently completed an extensive meta-analysis using unpublished clinical studies regarding BSS safety and efficacy. Meta-analyses of randomized controlled clinical trials were performed with studies specifically designed to capture prevention of manifestation and relief of diarrhea.”

As promising as this all sounds, keep in mind that P&G owns Pepto-Bismol, meaning the company has a direct interest in pushing the drug product and framing it as safe and effective for treating the Chinese Virus.

Compared to the so-called “vaccines,” Pepto-Bismol is relatively harmless, making it an option that will not damage your DNA like the jabs appear to do. Still, it is important to remember that this clinical trial is not being independently conducted, meaning there is sure to be bias.

“I have always believed that food is medicine,” wrote a commenter at Natural News who claims to be 80 years old with a full head of no gray hair, low blood pressure, and no aches or pains – all thanks to eating right and taking care of himself.

“The body has the ability to make repairs and heal itself if you give it what it needs, and that is proper nutrition, sunshine, clean air and water, exercise, and no chemicals. Nutrition comes from food sources and not prescription toxic chemicals.”

To learn more about natural remedies that may help to keep you and your family safe and protected against disease this winter, be sure to check out Cures.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ClinicalTrials.gov

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

