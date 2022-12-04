SECRET CDC REPORT: Since the launch of Operation Warp Speed, at least 1.1 million Americans have “died suddenly”

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional WellnessThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has quietly confirmed that at least 1.1 million Americans have “died suddenly” ever since Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” were introduced under Operation Warp Speed.

Since the time when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the jabs, more than six million Americans total have died. Of this, 1,106,079 deaths are considered to be “excess,” based on the five-year average from 2015 to 2019.

Other government data confirms that mortality rates per 100,000 people are highest among the “fully vaccinated” population, suggesting covid injections are the cause of all this excess mortality. (Related: The CDC has been removing covid jab injury and death reports from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System [VAERS].)

We have the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC) to thank for all this data, which is doing the work that the CDC and the FDA refuse to do by actually spelling it all out for the public to see.

An intergovernmental organization with 38 member countries, the OEC was founded in 1961 to “stimulate economic progress and world trade.” Part of what the group does is compile data and extrapolate it in an easy-to-digest format.

People really started dying AFTER the jabs were released, not before

Thus far, every single week in 2022 has seen a significant and noticeable number of excess deaths. At one point, upwards of 350,000 excess deaths were being reported per week, though the average has since decreased somewhat.

“This means 1,700 more Americans actually died by week 38 of 2022 than those who died by week 38 of 2020, despite the fact there was a huge wave of alleged Covid-19 deaths during this period,” reports The Exposé about what the data shows.

Put another way, there are more excess deaths occurring in the post-jab era than there were in the pre-jab era when the media and the government were scaring everyone about “covid.” It turns out the real threat is the jabs.

“But that’s not the worst of it,” The Exposé added. “Because the official CDC figures reveal that 2021 was a record-breaking year for deaths across the USA, with the country recording over 100,000 more deaths than it recorded in 2020, prior to the roll-out of the experimental Covid-19 injections.”

The official numbers from the CDC show that more than 101,000 additional people died in 2021 after Operation Warp Speed was in full swing compared to in 2020 when the jabs had not yet been unleashed.

“The first Covid-19 injection was administered in the USA on December 14th 2020, and according to the quietly published figures provided by the CDC, 6,090,716 Americans sadly lost their lives after this date up until week 38 of 2022,” The Exposé maintains.

If covid injections truly were unleashed for the purpose of “saving lives,” they sure did an awful job. More people died because of the injections, which had they never been released in the first place would have actually saved lives.

“I read recently that the global excess death number is over 75 million,” wrote a commenter. “Couple that with their loss of regeneration, as well as male and female infertility, and this is becoming a mass extinction event.”

Another responded that the actual figure, according to BizNews, is .75 million, or 750,000, excess deaths worldwide in 2022.

“Global excess mortality now is greater than it was during World War II,” wrote someone else, insinuating that covid jab deaths are part of an ongoing WWIII mass depopulation campaign.

Dr. Eli David on Twitter announced that in Israel, 2020 was supposedly a “once-in-a-century pandemic” with no vaccines available, but that total mortality was far higher in 2021 and 2022 after the jabs were unleashed.

The latest news about deaths caused by Fauci Flu shots can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

BizNews.com

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.