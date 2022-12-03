Cardiologist Dr. Thomas Binder forced into Swiss psychiatric hospital for publicly warning against covid lockdowns

A European doctor who was hauled off to a mental hospital by the Swiss government for warning the public against Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdowns and other tyrannical practices at the onset of the scamdemic is speaking out about what he endured.

In an interview with journalist and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) contributor Taylor Hudak, cardiologist Dr. Thomas Binder revealed how he was terrorized by 60 armed police officers, including 20 from the Kantonspolizei Aargau’s anti-terrorism unit, known as ARGUS, after he published a blog post on April 9, 2020, thoroughly analyzing the many unscientific measures that were first being imposed at the time.

Binder’s article quickly went viral, receiving 20,000 views almost immediately, which he took as a positive sign that the public was receptive to his message. Unfortunately, it also caught the attention of the Chief of State Police, who accused Binder of being a threat both to himself and to the Swiss government.

After being raided by dozens of law enforcement agents, Binder was determined to not be a threat to anyone. He is, after all, a seasoned physician with 34 years of experience in diagnostics and therapy of respiratory infections who has had a private practice in Switzerland for 24 years.

“In February 2020, Dr. Binder advocated for the return of ethics and science in the field of medicine,” reports explain. “He spoke out against unscientific restrictions, mandates, the flawed PCR testing, etc., on his personal website and social media. Dr. Binder says it was his duty as a doctor to inform the public of the truth about COVID-19.”

Swiss government diagnosed Dr. Binder with “Corona Insanity” before booking him in a mental institution

Officers pored through Binder’s other blog posts, social media posts, and even his emails, leading them to conclude that he is just what he says he is: a doctor who, based on scientific assessment, determined early on that covid hysteria is a mental illness.

Even so, officers called for an emergency doctor to evaluate Binder following the raid, upon which he was determined to suffer from “Corona Insanity,” which is a completely made-up “disease” that was used to persecute him and force him to be institutionalized. (Related: Remember when pro-mask Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s former “medical director,” sent herself a dog muzzle and called it a “hate crime?”)

Binder spent some time in a psychiatric unit before ultimately being released. That release was conditional, though, upon him taking some kind of pharmaceutical drug medication cocktail.

Now, Binder is back to practicing medicine and doing what he always did. He currently serves as a board member on the Swiss “Aletheia, humane medicine and science” and is also a member of both Doctors for Covid Ethics and a group called German Physicians and Scientists for Health, Freedom and Democracy.

Binder is also one of the 22 life scientists who wrote the Corman-Drosten Review Report. His work, including blog posts, articles, presentations, and interviews, can be found on his personal website.

“Everyone who took part in this charade should be jailed and forced to take the same medications,” wrote a commenter about what Binder’s persecutors should suffer as retribution for the crimes against humanity they committed.

“Just like the Soviets of old, the new class of tyrannical trash is doing the same thing,” added another. “They have no new ideas because their ideology is a dead end and their followers are dumber than rocks.”

“Do they usually send 60 armed police to arrest people who say negative things about the ‘vaccines,’ throw that person in the looney bin, and force them to take psychiatric drugs?” asked another.

The latest news about the coronavirus hoax can be found at Pandemic.news.

