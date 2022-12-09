Unmasking the science: Studies find that N95 masks provide no statistically significant protection against covid transmission

The verdict is in: even the most advanced of the face masks that was pushed on Americans during covid, the N95, is a dud when it comes to providing actual protection against disease transmission.

A multi-year study found that N95 masks, which are supposedly better than homemade cloth and those ugly blue masks, are largely useless, despite providing “the highest” level of protection.

The peer-reviewed, international randomized controlled trial (RCT) found no statistically significant real-world evidence of efficacy between N95 masks and surgical masks, and another study from Yale University found that mask efficacy at halting transmission is essentially zero.

The only thing masks do, as many have long claimed, is symbolize one’s allegiance to the religion of covid. Kind of like “shirts” and “skins” in junior high flag football, the mask simply shows that one aligns with the political left.

“In my not-so-humble opinion – an opinion many of us have shared for nearly two years – masks are largely virtue-signaling symbols worn by liberals, or others frightened into believing that masks are effective in preventing one from contracting the virus,” writes Mike Miller for Red State.

“Incidentally, if they did? Why did liberals’ hair catch on fire if they were wearing a mask and you weren’t? Rhetorical question, of course.” (Related: Remember when California Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught wiring billions of dollars to communist China in a massive face mask money laundering scheme?)

No credible studies have ever found substantiated benefits to masking

The paper, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine (AIM), looked at two different kinds of “advanced” masks used at medical facilities across Canada, Pakistan, Egypt, and Israel. It was funded in part by the Canadian government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO, by the way, piloted its own face mask study in 2019 that came to similar conclusions about their worthlessness. This would explain why the United Nations (UN) body opposes masking young children, at least – though it should oppose all forms of masking, based on the evidence.

“Previous RCTs in the COVID era have found mediocre protection from face coverings at best,” the study explains. “A Danish study of 6,000 that had trouble getting published – and eventually landed in AIM – found no statistically significant difference between surgical and no-mask wearers.”

Researchers at Yale University conducted their own research as well, revealing that “based on the 95 percent confidence intervals, we do not even know if surgical mask efficacy is more than 0 percent.”

You might just say that the consensus across the spectrum of science is that face masks are a certifiable joke when it comes to doing anything against an alleged virus that we know has still not been isolated or proven to exist.

When asked during his recent seven-hour deposition about the “science” behind masking, Tony Fauci was unable to provide even a shred of evidence to back his pro-mask position. Fauci was also unable to explain why he went back and forth and back and forth about masks in the early days of the scamdemic.

“Another tidbit from Fauci depo: In Feb ’20 he emailed a friend advising her masks were ineffective. Confirmed again on Mar 31. On Apr 3 he’s adamant masks should be worn even though he couldn’t cite a single study to prove it. Mandates followed – Lives ruined,” tweeted Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“COVID tyranny is born.”

With the GOP set to take back the House in January, Fauci and his compatriot fake president Joe Biden are both trying to backtrack from their previously aggressive positions on masking. Will they get away with it?

The latest news about covid can be found at Plague.info.

