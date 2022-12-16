HOSPITAL HOMICIDE: Newborn baby DIES from “huge blood clots” following pre-surgery transfusion of covid vaccine-tainted blood

Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane, Wash., murdered a newborn recently by giving the child a covid vaccine-tainted blood transfusion instead of the pure blood transfusion his family requested and procured for him.

Baby Alex was born with a 95 percent survivable congenital heart defect as well as anemia, which required a blood transfusion. Since a close friend of the family had previously died after getting injected for the Fauci Flu, Alex’s parents specifically asked for clean blood to go into his body.

A member of the family’s church who is both unvaccinated and a blood type match donated the blood to Sacred Heart, which agreed to use it in the transfusion. However, when it came time to do the procedure, the hospital claims it “lost” the pure blood sample, after which staff members proceeded to give Baby Alex blood from the general pool.

Alex’s parents had specifically asked Sacred Heart not to give him blood from the general pool due to concerns about him suffering complications. They did it anyway, resulting in the formation of “huge blood clots” that ended up killing the child not long after the transfusion.

It should be noted that Alex’s family paid extra for Sacred Heart to put in place this special protocol, and went out of their way to get the exact blood they wanted and that he needed. In the end, hospital staff “lost” the blood, took the money, and effectively murdered the child with their malpractice.

Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital gave Baby Alex the wrong blood without his parents’ consent

Alex’s parents never consented for him to receive any other blood except for what they provided specially for him. They were also never told before the transfusion that the correct blood had mysteriously disappeared, prompting its last-minute replacement.

After the transfusion took place and Alex’s parents were notified, the hospital insisted that the child would be just fine because babies rarely, if ever, develop blood clots. Not long after, the child developed a massive blood that ran from his knee up to his heart.

It was at this time that Sacred Heart changed its story and insisted that babies get blood clots all the time and not to worry. The boy was given the highest dose of blood thinners possible for his age, but it did nothing to dissipate the clot. Twelve days later, the boy died. (Related: There is a similar case in New Zealand involving a newborn who was given jab-tainted blood instead of unvaccinated blood, though he seems to be doing okay so far.)

Amazingly, Sacred Heart is now trying to claim that Baby Alex never even existed. Staff members insist there are no records of him ever having been admitted there, despite plenty of evidence including photos, medical bills, and his death certificate.

“This is murder,” wrote a commenter about the saga. “Everyone involved at that hospital needs to be held to account. I pray for his family at this heartbreaking time.”

“Those parents need to sue the living s*** out of this hospital and team for murder,” added another.

“They flat out murdered this baby,” wrote someone else. “The hospital and doctors should have to pay a huge amount of restitution so it will never happen again.”

“The hospital lied about losing the donor blood. They had always intended for the baby to get the vaxx blood, in defiance of the parents’ wishes. Obviously they had an agenda. In addition to the money, the doctors responsible should lose their licenses and serve time in jail, though I doubt that would ever happen.”

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Vaccines.news.

