mRNA covid injections causing some recipients to experience drastic personality changes: WHY?

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.Last month during an International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC) session, attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich interviewed Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, Prof. Dr. Karina Reiss, Dr. Naomi Wolf, and Dr. Peter R. Breggin about the damaging effects of mRNA “vaccination” for covid. One of the topics they discussed is how the shots damage the small capillaries in the brain, override the blood-brain barrier, and cause extensive brain damage that oftentimes results in extreme personality changes.

Some who take the mRNA shots end up experiencing a broken will, which is not exactly a normal side effect of a “vaccine.” What are these things doing to people to change the way their brain functions? That was the subject of the discussion, which you can watch in full either below or at The Exposé.

During the interview, Wolf unpacked what the post-injection “breaking of people’s will” looks like in real life while Breggin highlighted the disturbing parallels between what the mRNA injections are doing to the brain and the effects of an actual lobotomy.

It quickly becomes clear from their discussion that the covid injection campaign is, in fact, one of the most brutal and savage crimes against humanity that has ever been committed – and all in the name of “public health,” no less. (Related: Some degree of heart damage occurs in every person who gets covid-jabbed with mRNA.)

Previously healthy and vibrant people have become “docile” and forgetful post-injection, Fuellmich says

One of the things Fuellmich and his wife have noticed personally is that servers at local restaurants who were once full of life and very sharp and interactive are no longer their normal selves. Some of them are constantly forgetting things and having to come back to the table while others are now “docile” when they previously had strong personalities.

Wolf explained that she, too, has noticed this. And there are reasons for it that Bhakdi said is caused by the breaking of the blood-brain barrier and insertion of mRNA into brain tissue. And the plan, Bhakdi further revealed in several presentations he has given, is to eventually make all “vaccines” contain mRNA.

“What people do not understand is that all mRNA vaccines are dangerous and are going to threaten life,” Bhakdi told the audience. “It does not matter whether the vaccine encodes for the spike protein, for the measles protein, for the flu – it does not matter. Why? Because the whole danger of the vaccine stems from the ability of the immune system to recognize non-self.”

The damage this causes to the nervous system is something that can be tangibly measured and observed, which is what the discussion highlights. People who got jabbed are no longer themselves, in many cases, expressing unusual emotions that were not previously part of who they were before the injections.

“People, colleagues of mine after they got injected would be much more dualistic in their thinking, much more rigid – and if you know the structure of the brain, that makes sense,” Wolf further explained about her observations.

“If people’s thinking is more rigid and there’s damage to the neural structures, that seems like something worth asking more questions about. I also knew that people were much angrier, less ability to modulate emotions – more primal reactions to provocation. People have also been saying that the changes are affective – people who were previously warm and affectionate have become cold, distant, or cutting other people off.”

More on all this is available in the full interview, which is worth watching above in its entirety.

Want to keep up with the latest covid injection news? Visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.