Peer-reviewed research author who re-examined Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA trials calls for IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION of covid “vaccines”

Dr. Joseph Fraiman, the lead author of a peer-reviewed research paper that re-examined trials from both Pfizer and Moderna, says that, based on what he has uncovered, neither company’s covid injections should be going into any more arms – if they want to stay healthy and live, that is.

“I was the lead author of a peer-reviewed study that reanalyzed the original Pfizer and the Moderna clinical trials for the messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines,” reads an excerpt from Fraiman’s analysis – Fraiman, by the way, has been practicing medicine for several decades, having received his degree from Weill Cornell Medicine.

“We found the vaccine increased serious adverse events at a rate of one in 800,” Fraiman further revealed. (Related: Both Pfizer and Moderna covid “vaccines” cause AIDS.)

At the time when Fraiman and his team made this discovery, they did not call for the immediate withdrawal of the shots from the market because it was just one single study – that they themselves conducted – that arrived at this conclusion. Since that time, however, more evidence has come to light corroborating those findings.

“An article published in the BMJ (British Medical Journal) regarding the FDA’s own observational surveillance data found the messenger RNAs were associated with multiple of the exact same serious adverse events identified in our original study,” Fraiman further wrote. “But the FDA had failed to inform the public of these findings.”

“In addition, now we have multiple autopsy studies that find essentially conclusive evidence that the vaccines are inducing sudden cardiac deaths … Yet the rate of these vaccine-induced deaths remains unknown.”

Excess deaths are soaring ever since covid “vaccines” were unleashed, Fraiman says

Fraiman went on in his latest study to suggest that ever since mRNA injections were unleashed, more people have been dying “than should be expected from past years” – this referring to excess mortality, which many others are now warning about as well.

The more people take mRNA injections, the greater the excess mortality rate, Fraiman and his team found. And while the exact cause of all this extra death is not explicitly known, it is clear that the jabs are directly responsible for it.

In the conclusion of his latest warning, Fraiman called for mRNA injections to be withdrawn from the market immediately, at least “until new randomized controlled trials can clearly demonstrate the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the serious harm we now know the vaccines are causing.”

In the comments, someone fumed at the fact that it has taken this long for the truth to finally come out:

“After three years, 50% or more people are dead from these mandated garbage injections, and now they bring the news?” this person wrote. “Jail the Faucis, pharma goons, doctors, and all others who forced these jabs into people.”

“And then apologize to everybody who got punished, locked in, and patronized for having the brain to refuse these jabs,” this person added.

Another added to the conversation that it should have been obvious from the start that experimental injections using new technology that explicitly edits people’s entire genomes was probably not a good idea – because duh.

Want to learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of covid “vaccines?” You can do so at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

ScienceDirect.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

