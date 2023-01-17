Drug insider spills beans: DoD, HHS and Big Pharma committed MASS MURDER with covid “vaccines”

Everything from their development to their authorization to their approval to the mandates is a fraud, says pharmaceutical industry insider Sasha Latypova about the so-called “vaccines” for covid.

In a new hour-long presentation – watch it here – Latypova lays out the copious evidence she has compiled – including “receipts” – to show that covid injections are nothing more than a bioweapon that was unleashed on the world by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) via the corrupt U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Latypova, who worked with 60 different pharmaceutical companies throughout her 25-year industry career, says that any alleged benefits associated with the shots pales in comparison to the many adverse events they cause, sudden death being one of the most prominent.

It turns out that covid jabs are not pharmaceutical products at all, Latypova found. Instead, they are military bioweapons. (Related: Last year, Latypova’s “Team Enigma” spoke with Dr. Jane Ruby about Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed scam and how it was used to unleash these bioweapons.)

While the world has been led to believe that the likes of Pfizer and Moderna are responsible for these deadly shots, the head of the snake looks to be the DoD and other military-industrial complex actors who made them “toxic by design.”

Congress paved way for Operation Warp Speed and the shots’ rapid release nearly 30 years ago

There are various “mechanisms of injury” that were intentionally put into the vial solutions, Latypova explains in the video. Creepily, the mystery concoctions cause the recipient’s body to produce “literally unidentifiable” versions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The shots have never been properly tested for safety, either – obviously because they are not safe and were designed to kill. They produce negative efficacy, meaning a person is much better off not getting injected if he or she wants to live.

Basic good manufacturing practices (cGMP) were also not used in the shots’ development, which could explain why some of the vials have been found to contain mystery substances not present in other vials.

Covid jabs were also a long time in the making, it turns out. Latypova uncovered evidence dating back to 1997 when Congress passed two new laws: the FDA Modernization Act and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Together, these bills allowed for the implementation of “Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA), which is what the FDA used to fast-track the shots onto the market at warp speed.

As Latypova explains, the FDA Modernization Act and the NDAA together “get rid of the FDA’s safety and efficacy regulations and allow the FDA to issue emergency use authorization for certain products which they deem required.”

Originally, there were “pretty strict limitations” on the scope of EUA. Since then, the law has been watered down into oblivion, allowing for just about anything to be forced onto and into people during a declared state of “emergency.”

Changes were also made to 10 U.S. Code § 4021 that amended the Other Transaction Authority (OTA) of the DoD. Here is how Cornell’s Legal Information Institute describes what that accomplished:

“The Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of each military department [the ability to] enter into transactions (other than contracts, cooperative agreements, and grants) [in order to carry] out basic, applied, and advanced research projects. The authority under this subsection is in addition to the authority provided in section 4001 of this title to use contracts, cooperative agreements, and grants in carrying out such projects.”

In short, the changes made to 10 U.S. Code § 4021, implemented by the Obama regime in 2015, allow the DoD to order the production of “undisclosed military prototypes” from private manufacturers like pharmaceutical companies – be sure to watch the full video presentation from Latypova.

Covid jabs are a death sentence for many. To keep up with the latest news, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

