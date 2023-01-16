The “next pandemic” is coming, says Bill Gates, who says more censorship needed to “moderate some of the insanity online”

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemIf you thought Operation Warp Speed was rolled out fast, just wait until the next “pandemic” arrives.

Covid was just a warmup, according to billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, who is already warning about the next scamdemic and the speed with which the next round of “vaccines” will be unleashed.

“Next time what we’ll have is factories that are able to produce [vaccines] far faster, and so just in months you should be able to make enough for the world,” Gates recently said.

“So we’ll have enough supply so that prioritization won’t matter because we’ll cover everyone.” (Related: Gates also has plans to “vaccinate” the entire food supply.)

Corresponding to statements also recently made by fake president Joe Biden about the next plandemic, Gates says that “giant mRNA factories” will soon appear that will churn out all sorts of new vaccines at warp speed.

“We’re not quite out of the woods yet with this current pandemic, and it’s sobering that we have to think about the next pandemic when we’re just now enjoying the things that we like to do in life,” lamented Folly Bah Thibault, the Al Jazeera host who spoke to Gates just before Christmas about the matter.

“Why and how ready should we be for the next pandemic?” she went on to ask Gates, to which he responded:

“Well, governments are there to protect us … but the [covid] pandemic is a disaster that they did not prepare for. The actual resources required to have a global surveillance team to make better diagnostic technologies, to do quick detection. It’s actually not going to be that expensive once the world gets organized and makes it a priority.”

It’s not if but WHEN the next “pandemic” is unleashed

According to Gates, it is not simply a possibility that there will be another scamdemic. He has repeatedly stated, including most recently to Al Jazeera, that there will be another one at some point.

It is not a “matter of if but when,” Gates revealed, warning that people and governments need to “actively prepare” for the next round of global tyranny, which is sure to eclipse the last round.

Gates wants to see a whole lot more vaccines, a whole lot more “testing” kits, and a whole lot more tyranny the next time a scary disease gets circulated in the news cycle.

“Picking how we strengthen WHO – create a special organization dedicated to pandemics,” Gates said, adding that efforts must continue being made to “get every country to practice” the things he says need to happen for the next plandemic.

“So we need a little bit of preparation so that we can stop something before it goes global,” he added. “So we’ll have lots of outbreaks but we need to have less pandemics.”

Creating a “worldwide surveillance” apparatus of the kind Gates desires is expensive. In order to pay for it, he wants the wealthiest countries in the world, including the United States, to spend $2-$3 billion annually for preparedness purposes.

Gates always wants to see all old people vaccinated first, this next time around. Young people should only get injected, he says, after all the older people have already rolled up their sleeves.

Either way, Gates wants there to be plenty of vaccines to go around for everyone, which means billions of dollars must be poured into Big Pharma’s coffers now in order to create more factories and product lines in anticipation of the next scamdemic.

“We have to make it visible how important these issues are,” Gates stressed. “If the kids were dying in our neighborhood, you know we’d buy the bed nets and we’d make it a priority.”

More related news coverage can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

WinePressNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.