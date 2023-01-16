Covid was a military bioweapons program – including the “vaccines” – warns Sasha Latypova

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.The cat is out of the bag concerning the direct role played by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in launching “covid countermeasures,” including the so-called “vaccine.”

The entire covid charade, revealed the AI Chat Bot when asked: “What was the role of the DoD in covid countermeasures?” was a military bioweapons program used to imprison the world under oppressive tyranny.

“The Department of Defense (DoD) played a significant role in the development of countermeasures against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus,” the AI Chat Bot said. “The DoD worked closely with other federal agencies, such as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to respond to the pandemic.”

“One of the main roles of the DoD in the COVID-19 response was to provide logistical support and medical resources to help healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The DoD also worked to develop and distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to support the response efforts.”

The AI Chat Bot also revealed that the DoD “provided funding and resources to support the development of vaccines and treatments” for covid – one of them being the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) through its “Rapid Response Research” program.

“Overall, the DoD played a vital role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing logistical support, medical resources, and funding for research and development efforts to combat the disease,” the AI Chat Bot concluded in its answer.

(Related: Hunter Biden was in charge of an investment firm that funded bioweapons research in Ukraine.)

The government’s “covid countermeasures” spending was for “demonstrations” and “prototypes” only, information shows – it was ALL FAKE

This is significant because it ties into the revelations that were procured via Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) and SEC disclosures concerning taxpayer money that was spent on covid countermeasures through “Other Transactions Authority” (OTA) contracts.

These OTA contracts demonstrate the wide scope of government involvement in the covid scamdemic, referring to its anti-virus measures as “demonstrations” and “prototypes” only – meaning none of it was real.

“In other words, the US Government and DOD specifically ordered a fake theatrical performance from the pharmaceutical manufacturers,” explains Sasha Latypova, writing for Due Diligence and Art.

“Just to make extra certain that the pharmas are free to conduct the fakery, the contracts include the removal of all liability for the manufacturers and any contractors along the supply and distribution chain under the 2005 PREP Act and related federal legislation.”

The use of OTA contracts was specific and purposeful due to the fact that their funding bypasses regulation. There is also minimal financial accountability attached to OTA contracts compared to standard government contracting.

“‘Other’ is a catchall category that is not a contract, not a research grant, not a procurement, etc.: not any normally regulated / accountable government contracting,” Latypova writes.

Concerning the so-called “vaccines,” the use of OTA contracts also bypasses the normal safety and efficacy requirements for vaccines, including compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). This is why the shots were able to be unleashed at warp speed in a matter of months as opposed to many years.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna were, of course, part of these contracts, as was the Israeli government and BioNTech. The scam was carved out years in advance and thrust through the system through sinister means, which is why Pfizer and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fought, but failed, to keep these contracts a secret for the next 75 years.

“Behind the scenes, the ‘official enemies’ are partners and co-investors into ‘joint ventures’ against us, people of the world,” Latypova reveals about how it is one big dark and shady cabal versus the rest of us.

The latest news about covid can be found at Plague.info.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SashaLatypova.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.