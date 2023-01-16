The cat is out of the bag concerning the direct role played by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in launching “covid countermeasures,” including the so-called “vaccine.”

The entire covid charade, revealed the AI Chat Bot when asked: “What was the role of the DoD in covid countermeasures?” was a military bioweapons program used to imprison the world under oppressive tyranny.

“The Department of Defense (DoD) played a significant role in the development of countermeasures against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus,” the AI Chat Bot said. “The DoD worked closely with other federal agencies, such as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to respond to the pandemic.”

“One of the main roles of the DoD in the COVID-19 response was to provide logistical support and medical resources to help healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The DoD also worked to develop and distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to support the response efforts.”

The AI Chat Bot also revealed that the DoD “provided funding and resources to support the development of vaccines and treatments” for covid – one of them being the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) through its “Rapid Response Research” program.

“Overall, the DoD played a vital role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing logistical support, medical resources, and funding for research and development efforts to combat the disease,” the AI Chat Bot concluded in its answer.

The government’s “covid countermeasures” spending was for “demonstrations” and “prototypes” only, information shows – it was ALL FAKE

This is significant because it ties into the revelations that were procured via Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) and SEC disclosures concerning taxpayer money that was spent on covid countermeasures through “Other Transactions Authority” (OTA) contracts.

These OTA contracts demonstrate the wide scope of government involvement in the covid scamdemic, referring to its anti-virus measures as “demonstrations” and “prototypes” only – meaning none of it was real.

“In other words, the US Government and DOD specifically ordered a fake theatrical performance from the pharmaceutical manufacturers,” explains Sasha Latypova, writing for Due Diligence and Art.

“Just to make extra certain that the pharmas are free to conduct the fakery, the contracts include the removal of all liability for the manufacturers and any contractors along the supply and distribution chain under the 2005 PREP Act and related federal legislation.”

The use of OTA contracts was specific and purposeful due to the fact that their funding bypasses regulation. There is also minimal financial accountability attached to OTA contracts compared to standard government contracting.

“‘Other’ is a catchall category that is not a contract, not a research grant, not a procurement, etc.: not any normally regulated / accountable government contracting,” Latypova writes.

Concerning the so-called “vaccines,” the use of OTA contracts also bypasses the normal safety and efficacy requirements for vaccines, including compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). This is why the shots were able to be unleashed at warp speed in a matter of months as opposed to many years.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna were, of course, part of these contracts, as was the Israeli government and BioNTech. The scam was carved out years in advance and thrust through the system through sinister means, which is why Pfizer and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fought, but failed, to keep these contracts a secret for the next 75 years.

“Behind the scenes, the ‘official enemies’ are partners and co-investors into ‘joint ventures’ against us, people of the world,” Latypova reveals about how it is one big dark and shady cabal versus the rest of us.

Ethan Huff

