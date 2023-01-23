Critics blast Klaus Schwab, WEF for trying to “master the future” with global enslavement agenda

This year’s gathering centers around head Klaus Schwab’s “master the future” theme, which aims to subjugate the entire world under the heavy hand of globalist tyranny.

In 2016, Schwab unveiled his everyone will own nothing and be happy by the year 2030 speech. In 2020, we heard all about “The Great Reset.” And now, the agenda is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” post-covid, as well as solving the “cost of living crisis.”

To achieve his longtime goals of a world takeover, Schwab says globalists everywhere must unite with him under a banner of centralizing everything under the sun – or as one critic put it, “centralizing power into the possession of hand-picked global elites.”

All freedom and liberty must go, especially in the United States where pesky little things like free speech and the right to bear arms are impeding Schwab’s plans. (Related: According to Schwab, unvaccinated people are also a threat to humanity, and must be dealt with.)

Another critic wrote that the WEF’s annual meeting “acts as the go-to in-person, invite-only, closed to ideological outsiders, policy and ideas shop for the global ruling class.”

WEF playing defense this year amid worldwide uprising against globalist tyranny

Some of the other key themes at this year’s WEF annual meeting include “combating misinformation,” promoting more “public-private partnerships,” pushing more “green” politics, as well as other buzzwords such as “DEI,” “resiliency,” “sustainability,” “health security,” digitizing the “metaverse,” and rolling out more “smart” technologies.

“We see the manifold political, economic and social forces creating increased fragmentation on a global and national level. To address the root causes of this erosion of trust, we need to reinforce cooperation between the government and business sectors, creating the conditions for a strong and durable recovery,” Schwab said in a press release about the focus of this year’s meeting.

“At the same time there must be the recognition that economic development needs to be made more resilient, more sustainable and nobody should be left behind.”

Covid and everything that changed in the world with its unleashing, Schwab further added at the meeting’s opening ceremonies, serve “as catalytic forces for the economic transformation” he is pushing.

“Through collective responsibility, innovation and human goodwill and ingenuity, we have the capacity to turn such challenges into opportunities,” he added.

Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel commented that Schwab’s statements about mastering the future and “overcoming negative critical and confrontational attitudes” is the globalist entity’s way of trying to play defense against the growing criticisms of its agenda.

The heavy push to silence free speech in order to fight “disinformation campaigns” shows that Schwab et al. are concerned that too much contradictory talk is taking place in today’s political climate, especially on social media platforms like Twitter that have become the new digital public square.

It was Schwab’s earlier statements about “own nothing and be happy” that first “sparked a misinformation campaign” about the WEF, according to Canada’s The Globe and Mail, a pro-globalist media outlet.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., another WEF critic, noted that the WEF’s annual meeting is something of an “annual pilgrimage” that prominent globalists take as allegiance to Schwab, Bill Gates, and other billionaires from whom they get their “marching orders.”

“Oddly enough, it seems to me they’ve created every problem they are now claiming they want to solve … ‘climate change,’ fake ‘pandemics,’ ‘disruptions’ in the supply chain, ‘energy crises,’ ‘cost of living crises,’ ‘interruptions’ to travel, war and conflict, and the list goes on and on,” added one critical commenter to the conversation.

“And of course, nobody does ‘misinfo’ better than they do. Create the problem, then create the supposed solution.”

The latest news about Klaus Schwab and the WEF can be found at Globalism.news.

