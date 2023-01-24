Netanyahu admits Israeli government partnered with Pfizer to compile genetic database of population

Upon once again being reinstated last month as Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu dropped a bombshell about how he pressured Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to turn the “Holy Land” into a “lab for Pfizer” to unleash its covid “vaccines.”

In a recent interview with philosopher Dr. Jordan Peterson, Netanyahu made numerous shocking admissions, without any shame, about how the Israeli people were used as human guinea pigs in the Pfizer experiment – all thanks to Netanyahu’s goading.

“I described that in my book, my conversations with Albert Bourla, Pfizer and I persuaded him to give tiny Israel then the necessary vaccines to get us out first from the covid,” Netanyahu revealed.

“And the reason I could do that is because we have a database, 98%, a medical database. 98% of our population has digitized medical records and [a] little card.” (Related: The Israeli government knew from the beginning that covid injections were injuring and killing people; pushed the shots anyway.)

Netanyahu used Israel’s medical records technology to force the Israeli people to get jabbed, as it allowed for quick and easy access to their “vaccinated” or “unvaccinated” status. This is how the Middle Eastern state’s vaccine “passport” scheme was made possible.

“I said, we’ll use that to tell you whether these vaccines – what do they do to people, no individual people, not with their individual identities,” Netanyahu revealed. “But statistically what does it do to people with … meningitis: what does it do to people with high blood pressure, what is it you want to know?”

“So Israel became, if you will, the lab for Pfizer, and that’s how we did it. We gave the information to the world, and not only it’s been published in medical magazines and so on. That’s a database we have.”

Netanyahu wants Big Pharma to “run algorithms” using Israel’s medical database so a genetic database can be built

Netanyahu’s ultimate goal, he says, is to build upon Israel’s personal medical records database to create a new genetic database covering the entire population of the country.

He believes that most Israelis would willingly provide a personal saliva sample to be added to that genetic database. Those who are resistant, he added during the interview, could simply be bribed with cash.

“Maybe we’ll pay them,” Netanyahu said nonchalantly about the matter. “Now we have a genetic record on a medical record of a robust population. You have diversified populations’ we have people from 100 lands. This is a very powerful engine.”

“Now let pharma companies, let medical companies, let them run algorithms on this database. […] But you can create a biotechnological industry that is unheard of right now, unheard of, unimagined even.”

It is important to note that what Netanyahu admitted to in this interview concerning Pfizer’s access to personal data about Israelis and their health conditions was recently denied by the Ministry of Health, which claims that Pfizer was never given said access – so who is lying?

Bourla himself back in 2021 said many of the things that Netanyahu did in this recent interview, including an admission about the fact that Israel “has become the world’s lab right now because they are using only our vaccine at this state and they have vaccinated a very big part of their population, so we can study both economy and health indices.”

In the United States, the government here is said to be using a “precision monitoring” system to similarly, but perhaps not as extensively, monitor the fully vaccinated for a least two years post-injection.

The latest news coverage about covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

