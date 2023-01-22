As of last October, secret CDC report reveals, at least 118,000 young people “died suddenly” due to covid jabs

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.It is not easily identifiable – by design – on first glance, but documents from Pfizer and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that nearly half a million children and young adults died within the year following Tony Fauci’s announcement that children are eligible for covid “vaccination.” Of this number, more than 118,000 deaths were confirmed to have resulted from covid jab adverse events.

The Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OEC) is credited with finding the data and presenting it for easy public consumption. Try as they did to conceal the truth, Pfizer and the CDC were unable to keep this data a secret forever.

Excess deaths were barely noticeable – and pretty much nonexistent – among young people in early 2020 at the start of the “pandemic.” Following the launch of Operation Warp Speed, however, excess deaths began to soar in this demographic.

“In 2021, a massive jump can be seen with a higher starting point that is now continuing an upward trajectory, probably because more and more people are being panicked into getting their children injected,” reports explain.

“It’s also important to note that after the vaccines were released (not during the pandemic) the excess deaths were higher every single week.” (Related: The CDC has been lying to the public about covid vaccine unsafety and ineffectiveness to protect its Big Pharma controllers.)

Does ANYONE who got covid jabbed stand a chance at long-term survival?

As of this writing, excess deaths are still increasing in a steady upward trajectory that has ever-so-slightly leveled out – probably because nearly everyone who was ever going to get injected already has, and the rest are just saying no to drugs.

Despite continued efforts by the powers that be to convince everyone to take the shots, tens of millions of Americans are never going to comply. As for those who did and are still alive, our prayers are with them that these excess death trends do not eventually catch up with them as many expect will happen once vaccine-induced AIDS (VAIDS) runs its course.

“The world will not know the complete damage to mankind due to this criminal action for another 10-15 years,” wrote a Natural News commenter about how long he expects it will take for all the rest of the excess deaths to manifest.

“The CDC lied to keep the kill shot active,” wrote another. “And money is how they greased the skids.”

Another clarified that many of the CDC’s lies are lies of omission rather than lies of commission – meaning the CDC deliberately withholds incriminating and damning data, which paints a false picture of the subject at hand.

“The CDC omits the fact that they are monitoring VAERS reports for one purpose: to remove as many damning reports from public view as possible,” this person wrote.

“They are also omitting the fact that these gene therapy injections self-assemble nanoparticles into bio-circuits when exposed to cell phone and router transmissions.”

How anyone ever could have trusted the CDC even before the covid scam was foisted upon the world is mind-boggling when considering the agency’s longstanding incestuous relationship with Big Pharma, suggested another.

“After the tobacco scam, people must have their heads in the sand to believe anything other than big profits are the objective,” this person wrote.

Someone else pointed out that the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the World Health Organization (WHO), and many other national and international governing bodies are no different than the CDC – they are all corrupt and all on the dole of Big Pharma.

The latest news about the CDC can be found at CDC.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SHTFplan.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.