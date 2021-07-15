Health Basics: Top 10 REAL ways to avoid Covid and its variants

We all, more than ever before, need to use our common sense, intelligence, and science to verify and re-verify everything we eat, drink, breathe in, and put on our skin. We all, more than ever before, need a strong natural immune function to take on all these newly mutated bacteria, viruses, and pathogens that have invaded the food supply, the medicine supply, and our environment.

Take for instance processed food. Void of most – if not all – nutrients, most processed “junk science” food contains chemicals for taste, color, texture, and preservation. Those chemicals tax your cleansing organs at extreme levels, and for extended periods of time, sometimes decades. For the people who eat two out of every three (if not all three to five) daily meals as processed junk food, the flu and Covid can prove deadly. To make matters worse, most people who eat conventional food daily, for most or all meals and snacks, also are taking multiple prescription medications, further acidifying their pH and making them susceptible to catching and dying from the coming Covid variants.

Take heed of your water also. Most tap water and most bottled water still contains known contaminants that cause cancer, dementia, brittle bones, and yes, chronically compromised and weakened immune system function.

So we break it down to 10 best, actual ways to avoid Covid and its scary variants

Avoid all Covid vaccines and upcoming “boosters” or “variant” inoculations Drop the mask as it breeds bacteria and pneumonia, plus limits oxygen flow Avoid foods that contain pesticides, GMO’s, and chemicals, as they weaken immunity Avoid antibiotics (except for emergency use) as they destroy good gut bacteria Avoid chemotherapy as it decimates immune system function Boost natural immune function with key supplementation, including vitamin D, zinc, oil of oregano, garlic, licorice root, and medicinal mushrooms Avoid stress by ignoring mass media fake news and fear-mongering vaccination campaigns Consult with naturopathic physicians, nutritionists, and natural health advocates for advice on your health and safety Prepare your pantry and food storage with plenty of non-perishable, organic food and clean, filtered water (6 months worth is a good start) Wash hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth when interacting in public places

Q&A: Top 5 questions & answers to quell your Covid-19 MSM-driven fears

Q: Will armed federal agents and “healthcare” workers come banging down my front door to force vaccinate me?

A: Be prepared for anything, so videotape everything and be ready to defend your life against any and all “intruders.” Call the Sheriff when in doubt. Q: What if the vaccines do work, am I missing out on immunity?

A: Even if they do work some, the virus is mutating too quickly for the older version to even matter at all. Q: Is the Delta variant really more deadly and more contagious than Covid-19?

A: Since you’ve been lied to about almost everything Covid, most likely the variants are just like the flu variants, which the CDC simply guessed 3 out of 15 each year for the “flu shots.” Q: Does it really matter to your immune system function to take supplements, herbal remedies, and eat clean?

A: Of course it does. Indigenous natural cures and remedies have been around for thousands of years, but it’s just the past 100 years that American Pharma falsely discredited all of it because it grows in nature and they can’t patent it (or ruin it in a lab). Q: Are people who get Covid vaccines weaker and more vulnerable to catching and dying from Covid variants?

A: Absolutely; thousands of people have already died from the Covid vaccines, while hundreds of thousands of others are suffering serious, debilitating, long-lasting “side effects” like deafness, blindness, blood clots, loss of motor skills, heart inflammation, loss of baby in the womb, and the list goes on. Their bodies are breaking down and will be highly vulnerable to the next China Flu variants (but don’t forget “variant” is also a code word for vaccine-induced injuries and deaths).

Covid-19 vaccines are not safe or effective; in fact, they’re unsafe and defective. Visit CovidVaccineReactions.com if you already got a dirty jab or two and feel like you’re sick and dying. Then call an attorney. Also, check out Pandemic news for updates on these crimes against humanity and the upcoming vaccine holocaust.

S.D. Wells

