Healthy eaters PROVEN by science to be 40% less likely to need hospitalization if infected with Covid virus, and 10% less likely to catch it in the first place

One reason natural health advocates did not panic when the pandemic broke relies solely on the fact that we have faith in our immune systems because we eat right, supplement, drink clean water and use natural personal care products. Natural health advocates also don’t get neuro-damaging-chemicals, heavy metal toxins or protein “payloads” injected into our bodies regularly. That also means (we) don’t take a handful of prescription medications daily, if any at all. Remember, the people on pharmaceutical medications are and remain the sickest people in the country. There’s a reason for that, as we see their bodies break down, more and more, year after year. Now, science is proving that healthy eaters are much less likely to catch Covid, or need hospitalization if they do.

King’s College London — scientists discover ultimate way to cut your risk of catching Covid, and how to avoid a severe case of it, if you do 

Energy at the Cellular LevelAre you eating clean (organic, local or homegrown) fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds daily? How many times is that your “meal?” Have you cut out processed foods from your daily intake? How often do you cheat? It’s time to take a really close look, because if you want to improve your immune system, eating on the 5-a-day plan, including greens, could be all the difference you’re looking for, and for good.

Researchers at King’s College interviewed 600,000 people about their daily food regimen, and then monitored all of them for nine months to see if they came down with coronavirus, and if so, to track how long were they sick. Plus, all of the participants logged what they had been eating before the whole pandemic broke out. Result? Software run with all of the data revealed that the healthy eaters were 40% less likely to get sick with China Flu, and if they did, they were also less likely to need oxygen therapy to get through it. That’s amazing.

So what does “clean eating” really mean, because we all want to avoid Covid, and especially a bad case of it

Let’s start with organic fruits and vegetables, that are free of chemical pesticides, insecticides and toxic herbicides, like Bayer/Monsanto’s Roundup. That’s a fantastic start. Next, use clean, filtered water to drink for everything, including making your coffee and tea, drink mixes, boiling vegetables, making soup, everything. Remember, there’s all kinds of pollutants and contaminants in tap water, including other people’s medications. A Big Berkey water filter system is very affordable (costs less than a year of buying bottled water) and even filters out fluoride from tap water.

If you’re a carnivore, keep the fat to a minimum (salmon is good), and don’t fry it, especially in canola oil, which is the deadliest of all processed oils (it coagulates in your blood like margarine). Try not to eat out at restaurants too often, because more often than not, they use canola oil, which lowers your immune system function by contributing to obesity. Also, avoid everything GMO.

Bottom line: A plant-dominated food regimen can improve your immune system function, adding to the healthy microbes in the gut. Reflect on your daily intake so you can cut your chances of getting Covid and these Greek letter variants all the vaccinated people are spreading around.

Why it is important now, more than ever, to eat organic food about 90% of the time

Enough complaining about the price of organic food, because the cost of healthcare for the “conventional” trade-off isn’t worth it, and not even close. We all need to protect the integrity of the food we eat and prevent genetically modified organisms from dominating our food, our digestive system and our cells in general.

Science has proven GM foods to be toxic to animals, causing cancer tumors in vital organs and kidney and liver failure. Several animal studies show serious health risks linked to eating lab-concocted, gene-mutated, insect-and-weed-killing GM food, including immune problems, infertility, gastrointestinal problems and detriment to major organs.

Vaccines add to this chaos, and together with genetically modified food weaken humans, making us much more vulnerable to cancer, early onset dementia and critical blood flow issues. Tune your internet frequency to FoodSupply.news for great resources about clean food that fosters ideal health.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

NPR.org

DailyMail.co

ResponsibleTechnology.org

DrEddyMD.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.