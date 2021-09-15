CHA-CHING! Big Pharma now developing seasonal 2-in-1 “vaccine” for covid, influenza, indicating obvious plan for NEVER-ENDING spike protein injections

Now that about half of the country, we are told, is “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Big Pharma’s next phase of the plandemicinvolves developing a new 2-in-1 “vaccination” for both Chinese Germs and seasonal influenza.

The Maryland-based biotechnology company Novavax announced on September 8 that it is launching a clinical trial to examine the effects of a combined Fauci Flu and regular flu injection that can be administered regularly, ensuring an eternity of profits.

The early-stage phase 1/2 study will evaluate experimental injections produced by the company that do not have approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If successful, Novavax might try to sway a politician to rush the shot into use at “warp speed,” much like Donald Trump did with “Operation Warp Speed” and Chinese Virus injections.

For the Novavax trial, the corporate behemoth will experimentally inject 640 healthy volunteers between the ages of 50 and 70 with the mystery cocktail. That trial will reportedly take place in Australia, which is fully locked down and under total medical martial law due to Chinese Germs.

“This study is the first-of-its-kind to evaluate the vaccine’s potential to induce a robust immune response, augmented by our Matrix-M adjuvant, against two life-threatening diseases simultaneously,” proclaimed Gregory M. Glenn, Novavax’s president of research and development, in a statement.

“The combination of these two vaccines, which have individually delivered outstanding results with favorable safety and tolerability profiles, may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen.”

Covid pharmaceuticals have become the golden calf of Wall Street

Moderna is similarly trying to rush through a new 2-in-1 injection at “warp speed” as well. The company is calling its version “mRNA-1073,” containing a combination of its existing mRNA injection for the Wuhan Flu and another mystery flu shot that is currently in development.

After Moderna’s announcement, Wall Street flooded the stock with injections of Federal Reserve fiat “money,” pumping up its price in America’s already massive bubble market.

“Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu,” announced Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, who was propped up by Trump as part of a massive bait-and-switch, pump-and-dump stock scheme.

“We are making progress on enrolling patients in our rare disease programs, and we are fully enrolled in our personalized cancer vaccine trial. We believe this is just the beginning of a new age of information-based medicines.”

Since the markets are teetering on the verge of a total collapse, pharmaceutical giants like Moderna and Novavax are scrambling to scrape in every last penny they can extract from the system before it goes belly-up – all under the guise of a “pandemic.”

“A flu vaccine that hasn’t even been approved combined with a new technology that supposedly teaches my body to do what God designed it to do in the first place,” wrote one commenter at The Epoch Times. “Again, no thank you.”

“I don’t care if polio makes a comeback or smallpox: I’m never getting another vaccine, ever,” wrote another about how there is no way that he is ever going to take any more injections.

“Who can trust our government at this point? Why are they pushing it so hard? If your mask and your vaccine protect you, then don’t worry about me. I’m prepared to accept the consequences (good or bad) for not choosing the jab.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

