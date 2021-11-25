3 DIY toothpaste recipes for optimal oral health and hygiene

Keeping your teeth clean is integral to maintaining good oral health. The easiest way to do that is by brushing your teeth twice daily. Many people use toothpaste to do so as it can freshen breath, whiten teeth, prevent oral problems – like halitosis (bad breath) and gum disease – and help with overall teeth cleanliness.

However, most store-bought toothpastes contain harmful ingredients that can hurt both your teeth and overall health. Fortunately, there are many natural and effective alternatives to conventional toothpastes.

Toothpaste ingredients to avoid

Many of the big-brand toothpastes and oral care products lining drugstore shelves contain harmful ingredients that you are better off without. These ingredients include:

Fluoride – Fluoride is a mineral used in oral care products to strengthen tooth enamel and help prevent cavities. But overexposure to fluoride can cause fluorosis, which causes teeth to discolor. In 2012, a study led by researchers from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health found that fluoride may negatively affect cognitive development in children. Artificial colors – Artificial colors used in toothpastes and other personal care products are derived from coal tar. In animal studies, coal tar has been shown to increase the risk of skin cancer. Artificial sweeteners – Saccharin, an artificial sweetener often added to toothpastes, is linked to brain tumors and bladder cancer. Some toothpastes also contain aspartame, an artificial sweetener found to negatively impact gut bacteria and increase blood sugar. (Related: Researchers find strong evidence linking artificial sweeteners to asthma.) Sodium lauryl sulfate – Originally used to clean floors, sodium lauryl sulfate is a cleansing and foaming agent known to cause microscopic tears in the mouth, which can lead to canker sores. Triclosan – Triclosan is an antiseptic additive used to prevent gingivitis, a mild form of gum disease. However, it has been linked to numerous health issues, including skin irritation, thyroid problems, hormone issues and gut health disruption.

DIY toothpaste recipes

The best way to avoid health risks associated with harmful toothpaste ingredients is to not use toothpastes that contain those ingredients. There are many natural ingredients that can help clean your teeth and gums without posing a risk to your health. Some of those ingredients include baking soda, coconut oil and essential oils.

You can create your own toothpaste using those ingredients for optimal oral health.

Baking soda is a natural cleaning agent that can get rid of bacteria that cause plaque buildup on the teeth. Plus, it can remove surface stains effectively. Coconut oil, on the other hand, can get into small crevices in the mouth while gently cleaning the teeth and gums. Meanwhile, essential oils are rich in antioxidants and other beneficial plant compounds that can rid the mouth of harmful oral bacteria and freshen breath.

You can use these ingredients alone or mix them together to make your own toothpaste. Here are three DIY toothpaste recipes for worry-free brushing:

1. Peppermint toothpaste recipe

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons melted coconut oil

6 tablespoons baking soda

1 teaspoon stevia

25 drops peppermint essential oil

Directions:

Mix all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Scoop the mixture into a small jar. Brush your teeth with half a teaspoon of the mixture twice daily.

2. Clay toothpaste recipe

Ingredients:

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

2 tablespoons baking soda

2 tablespoons bentonite clay

10 drops peppermint essential oil

Directions:

While the coconut oil is still warm, mix it with the other ingredients in a small bowl. Mix well to get rid of any lumps. Scoop the mixture into a small jar. Brush your teeth with half a teaspoon of the mixture twice daily.

3. Whitening toothpaste recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons food-grade diatomaceous earth

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 tablespoon activated charcoal powder

1 tablespoon liquid castile soap

1-2 teaspoons hydrogen peroxide or distilled water

3-4 drops peppermint essential oil

Directions:

Mix all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Scoop the mixture into a small jar. Brush your teeth with half a teaspoon of the mixture twice daily.

Oral hygiene shouldn’t come at the expense of your health. Instead of using store-bought toothpastes that contain harmful ingredients, make your own using baking soda, coconut oil and other natural ingredients.

HolisticDentistry.news has more articles with tips on how to maintain good oral health and hygiene.

Divina Ramirez

