Researchers hunt for COVID-resistant individuals in hopes of discovering a natural cure

The phenomenon of how some people naturally resist Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infection despite clearly being exposed to the virus is now the subject of intense research globally.

In October 2021, a paper in Nature Immunology described the global hunt launched by an international team of scientists for people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection. The team hopes that identifying the genes protecting these individuals who “never get COVID” could “lead to the development of virus-blocking drugs that not only protect people from the coronavirus, but also prevent them from passing on the infection.”

Evangelos Andreakos, an immunologist at the Biomedical Research Foundation of the Academy of Athens, said their goal was to have at least 1,000 recruits.

“The response was a real surprise. I didn’t think that people themselves, exposed and apparently not infected, would contact us,” said Jean-Laurent Casanova, a geneticist at Rockefeller University in New York and a co-author of the study.

The team of co-authors at 10 research centers from Brazil to Greece have already started analyzing data from at least 600 people, including some from Russia and India who nominated themselves as possible candidates.

In the United Kingdom, a team of researchers at the University College London (UCL) believed some people had a degree of COVID immunity even before the pandemic started – likely coming from the body learning to fight viruses related to SARS-Cov-2.

During the first wave of the pandemic, scientists closely monitored hundreds of health workers and hospital staff and took blood samples regularly. The results of their study published in the journal Nature confirmed that nine out of 10 had signs of being exposed to COVID but never had symptoms, never tested positive and never developed COVID-fighting antibodies in their blood.

Dr. Leo Swadling, one of the researchers, said: “Their immune systems were already poised to fight the new disease.” Blood samples showed that even before the pandemic, these people already had T cells, which recognize and kill cells infected with SARS-CoV-2. “These T-cells were able to spot a different part of the virus than the bit most of the current vaccines train the immune system to find.”

Dr. Alexander Edwards, from the University of Reading, said: “Insights from this study could be critical in the design of a different type of vaccine.” He hoped the study would lead to further advances in vaccine development as “we need all the types of vaccines we can get.”

Policymakers are discriminating against people with natural immunity by favoring “vaccine immunity”

Until recent months, people readily understood that the ultimate goal of the herd immunity public campaign was to “have immunity” from COVID-19 and not to “be vaccinated.” But as they push for vaccinations as the only way to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus, they are willfully neglecting natural immunity.

Multiple studies show that when a person gets infected with COVID-19 and recovers, that person has already defeated the infection and already has natural immunity. (Related: Rand Paul exposes total fraud, deception of Fauci and CDC, who deliberately ignore NATURAL immunity.)

In a Fox Business News interview, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky accused National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci of purposely acting ignorant on the benefits of natural immunity to COVID because it will foil his plans to get everybody vaccinated. “He thinks it might slow down vaccination,” Paul said.

In May last year, Paul publicly announced on WABC that he does not plan to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he has natural immunity, having already contracted and recovered from the disease.

“All studies show that I have just as good of immunity as the people who have been vaccinated,” the Republican senator said at the time. He said that he needs to see evidence that the available vaccines protect against harm from SARS-CoV-2 to a greater degree than prior infection.

Paul also voiced concern over the ever-increasing assault by governments on basic civil liberties. “I think we should have a choice whether we take a vaccine or not,” he said. “In a free country, you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make the medical decision.”

Olivia Cook

