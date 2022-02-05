Yale now asking students to spy on each other to enforce covid compliance

One student learned this the hard way recently after he was caught maskless inside a deserted library at 9:30 p.m. on a Saturday night. There were no other humans in sight so the student decided to relax as nature intended and watch a movie in peace.

It turns out that someone else caught him in the act and reported him to the school’s “COVID hotline” – and no, this is not a joke: Yale does, in fact, have a COVID hotline for snitching on non-compliers.

According to the student, who is a senior, a female student walked into the library and demanded that he put on a mask. Since he did not have one on him, the senior said he would simply leave the library.

This was not enough for the female, though, who began aggressively filming him while he gathered his belongings. When the senior asked for her name, she threw up a middle finger – classy – and stormed off in rage.

Two days later the student received a notice from the school’s administration that he had been reported for violating the school’s “Community Compact,” which is a set of rules the school put in place to “promote the health and safety of all community members.”

The student was then given 24 hours to provide the “Compact Review Committee” with “any relevant information” that he would like to have considered as part of his official “evaluation” for conduct.

Amazingly (or perhaps not, seeing as how this is Yale), the student was found “guilty” of a “violation” and threatened with a “public health withdrawal.”

“The [committee] has determined that your conduct posed a risk to the health and safety of yourself or other community members,” the university wrote to the student two weeks after that.

“Should you continue to engage in behavior that violates the Yale Community Compact, you will be placed on Public Health Warning and may face more serious outcomes, including the removal of permission to be on campus.”

Yale held maskless gala attended by 1,000 people on same night student was caught at the library

University documents reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon show that the incident took place on Dec. 4, 2021, the same night that 1,000 maskless students gathered for Yale’s annual holiday dinner.

“A ritzy Yale tradition that had been canceled in 2020, the dinner featured lobster-laden ice sculptures and a parade of mostly masked dining hall workers, who marched the decadent culinary spread through a packed crowd of students, according to a video posted of the evening’s festivities,” reported the Beacon.

“The episode offers a window into the intrusive and often inconsistent enforcement of Yale’s COVID rules, which, as one student put it, ‘made campus feel like a surveillance state.’”

Interestingly, these egregious rules (more like double standards) were put in place long before the existence of Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed “vaccines,” though they have continued to nonsensically persist with no end in sight.

Back when the so-called “delta” wave hit, the university actually upped the ante by banning all “close contact greetings” at club sporting events, “including handshakes, hugs, and high-fives.”

A growing number of students at Yale are becoming upset that the rules are oppressive and no longer make sense – unless tyranny is the goal, of course. And it turns out that many other schools across the country are doing the exact same thing.

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

FreeBeacon.com

Published by dreddymd

