4 Reasons to switch to honey, a natural sweetener with amazing benefits

One great superfood families should not run out of is honey. Not only is it a delicious and nutritious food that can be used in many healthy recipes, but honey also comes with some wonderful health benefits.
Consuming honey is beneficial to your health as it can do the following: (h/t to MindBodyGreen.com)
Support gut health
Honey does amazing stuff to a person’s gut. A recent review of honey’s use in complementary medicine published in the journal Integrative Medicine Insights found that honey has prebiotic properties. These properties help beneficial bacteria ferment in the gut, helping the body develop stronger immune functions.
This wonderful superfood is also used to treat digestive issues like diarrhea. It’s even proven to be effective as a treatment to deal with the presence of Helicobacter pylori bacteria, a common cause of stomach ulcers. (Related: Honey: The ultimate survival food that doesn’t expire.)
Prove antioxidants
Raw honey contains a range of compounds that act as antioxidants. Some of these compounds include phytochemicals like flavonoids and ascorbic acid, more commonly known as vitamin C.
These antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, which contribute to the aging process and the development of chronic diseases. In fact, scientists have found that by having a diet rich in antioxidant-filled foods like honey, a person can reduce his or her risk of developing chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
Help control inflammation
The phenolic compounds in honey make it a great antioxidant. These compounds are also great at controlling inflammation. Research shows that these properties can help reduce inflammation in tissues in the lung, throat and even the brain. One review found that raw honey contains ingredients that fight inflammation in the hippocampus, the part of the brain that deals with memory.
A study published in Nutrients found that the anti-inflammatory properties in honey help prevent atherosclerosis, or when the arteries harden due to fat, cholesterol and other substances build up in the walls of the arteries.
Act as an antimicrobial
Honey is a powerful natural antimicrobial agent. It contains an enzyme that produces hydrogen peroxide, an antiseptic. It also has a low pH level. This means honey can help kill harmful bacteria and fungi in the body. It can also prevent the growth of yeast or bacteria.
These properties also make honey great for helping wounds heal. Research shows that honey can be used as a wound-healing dressing for minor cuts and burns because of its antibacterial, antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Honey’s acidic nature also helps release oxygen from the wound and promote healing.
Eating raw honey is not without its risks. Raw and dirty honey can contain harmful bacteria that cause botulism, a rare but serious illness that can exhibit symptoms similar to food poisoning, including vomiting, nausea and fever.
Infants below the age of one and people with weakened immune systems are also at a higher risk of getting sick from eating raw honey.
More related articles:
Nine ways to experience the magic of Manuka honey
Why you should treat Eczema with Manuka honey cream.
Manuka honey may be the future of antibacterial superbug medicine.
Saudi honey found to be a potent antibacterial against drug-resistant bacteria.
The Health Benefits of Locally-Grown Raw Honey
Watch this video to learn more about manuka honey, a powerful superfood that can only be found in New Zealand and certain parts of Australia.
https://www.brighteon.com/d5bc158d-9d35-4f04-838a-950fb793e8b6
This video is from the Natural News channel on Brighteon.com.
Learn more about the powerful properties of honey at Bees.news.
Arsenio Toledo
Sources include:
MindBodyGreen.com
Health.com
Healthline.com 1
MedicalNewsToday.com
Healthline.com 2
Brighteon.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd