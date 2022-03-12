Pfizer’s own documents prove THEY KNEW their covid vaccines were not “safe and effective” … and they knew mRNA nanoparticles circulated throughout the body

As the documents are released to the public at the rate of 55,000 pages per month, researchers are documenting the truth about the covid-19 vaccines. For one, these injections use RNA replication technology to exploit the innate immune system, to mass produce a variant of the spike protein bioweapon. This has led to widespread immune depletion and enhanced disease, causing higher caseloads, hospitalizations and deaths. Furthermore, Pfizer’s own documents prove THEY KNEW their covid vaccines were not “safe and effective.” Pfizer also knew the mRNA nano-particles circulated throughout the body, causing damage to organs. The FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) anyway, lying to the public about the “safety” and “efficacy” of the vaccine.

Criminal negligence or criminal conspiracy: unraveling Pfizer and FDA deception about covid-19 vaccines

There are only two explanations for the FDA’s behavior in this historic matter of medical malpractice: criminal negligence or criminal conspiracy. Either the FDA negligently disregarded the data in these documents, or they actively participated in a criminal conspiracy to commit fraud and cause harm to the population. Why would the FDA blindly trust a company (Pfizer) that previously promoted pharmaceutical products illegally, leading to the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Justice Department? With the Pfizer documents being made public, both Pfizer and the FDA should be charged. They should be charged for not only promoting pharmaceutical products illegally, but also for using deception and coercion to force harmful products on the population.

The Pfizer documents raise serious public health issues. At least 50,000 pages have been released thus far. In the documents, Pfizer reassured the FDA repeatedly that their vaccine would “prevent” covid-19, even though the study design utilized fraudulent diagnostic standards to manipulate end points, while ignoring absolute risk reduction. Pfizer understood that vaccinated individuals can still test positive for covid-19, and may still get the same respiratory symptoms, even after suffering from the side effects of the vaccine. Yet, Pfizer repeatedly claimed that their vaccine would “prevent” covid-19 – lying to the FDA about is effectiveness.

In the documents, Pfizer indicated that the vaccine be used for “active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals ? 16 years of age.” However, Pfizer and the FDA also had data showing that the “efficacy” of the vaccine waned quickly. The data shows that the effects of the vaccine wane in just one month, even after two doses are administered. However, the FDA did not warn the public that vaccinated individuals would need monthly boosters to make the vaccine work.

Pfizer and FDA had clear evidence that vaccine causes widespread damage

Pfizer also had overwhelming data on the adverse events of the vaccine. The drug company knew that the adverse events increased with each additional booster shot, yet the FDA approved a two-shot protocol from the start and even approved a third booster, despite evidence of mounting health risks. In a series of documents, Pfizer wrote on page 24 about the dose-dependent nature of adverse events, which included severe grades of edema and erythema along with muscle necrosis, fibrosis and increased spleen size and weight. “The incidence and severity of the reactions were higher after the second or third injections compared with the first injection,” Pfizer wrote.

Pfizer also had proof that the mRNA nano-particles migrated from the injection site, yet the government and the media repeatedly lied about the mRNA degrading and the whole process staying in the deltoid muscles. The vaccine ingredients migrated predominantly to the ovaries, liver and spleen, but also proliferated the adrenal glands, bladder, bone, bone marrow, eyes, large intestine, lymph nodes, pancreas, salivary glands, skin, small intestine, testes, thymus, thyroid and the uterus.

Pfizer and the FDA had clear data showing more systemic adverse events occurring in the vaccinated group over the placebo group, yet they both lied to the public, claiming that the vaccinated had mild disease and the unvaccinated were a “public health threat.” Pfizer knew that the vaccinated were two to twenty-five times more likely to experience negative health impacts from the vaccine.

In the documents, Pfizer adamantly preferred a passive adverse event surveillance system that relied on unsubstantiated reports that could be readily dismissed. Pfizer did not want to take on the added cost of accurately recording vaccine injuries, nor did they want to compensate families injured by their vaccines. Clearly, neither Pfizer, the FDA or the CDC gave proper informed consent for these vaccines, harming countless people for life, while lying to the public with disinformation and damaging the public’s trust.

Lance D Johnson

