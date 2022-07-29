Propagandists now try to position COVID vaccine “Novavax” as HERBAL medicine after realizing public has lost all faith in deceptive pharmaceutical industry

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.Oh, the lengths the vaccine industrial complex will go to “sell” Americans on getting injected with experimental, toxic prions for the ultimate scamdemic, the Wuhan Flu. As of late, Novavax has created a fourth Fauci-Flu jab that incorporates tree bark and moth cells, clearly trying to make the vaccine sound “natural” which is stupid, because you don’t go around INJECTING tree sap into your blood.

This is just a sinister attempt at trying to make experimental COVID vaccines sound like they are herbal medicine. What a joke. Realizing nobody trusts Bill Gates/CCP death jabs anymore, and since people do trust NATURAL medicine, Novovax is trying to position their new virus stab as “herbal.” One major problem. In herbal medicine, we don’t INJECT herbs into our blood. Nice try pharma goons.

4th COVID-19 “vaccine” using spike proteins already authorized in US

A Big Pharma shill at the University of Nebraska Medical Center says “diversity in vaccine production” should convince people who are terrified of mRNA and other deadly allergens in COVID jabs to get injected with some new “proteins” from moths and trees that allegedly and magically prevent you from catching China Flu, or spreading it, or getting a bad case of it, or something like that.

Don’t be fooled. The Novavax “vaccine” does use coronavirus spike proteins (SARS-CoV-2 antigens) to influence the immune system to create antibodies. There is ZERO proof this protects against future COVID-19 infection, or any of its variants, for that matter.

The scientists basically put the SARS-CoV-2 genes into an insect virus, infecting the moth cells until it begins replicating them. Then they extract the spike proteins and claim this is the “traditional” way to get the “purified” spike proteins.

There’s nothing traditional or “herbal” about it though. Again, in herbal medicine, nobody is injecting herbs and tinctures into their veins. Ready for your moth ball and tree sap injection sir/ma’am? It’s very “safe and effective” don’t you know.

Soapbark tree extract used as adjuvant to increase immune response to spike proteins

Supposedly, humans can get injected with fewer spike proteins than the typical billion that are being used now in the protein payload injections from J&J, or from the relentless spike-protein-creating, DNA-reconfiguring mRNA jabs, and still create immunity against “gain of function” syndrome, a.k.a. the Fauci Flu. Dangerous adjuvants are used in nearly all vaccines to conjure up an unnatural, fight-or-flight style immune response, and this alone can cause severe, deadly side effects and adverse events.

Injecting soapbark tree extract from the Quillaja Saponaria (a.k.a. Matrix-M) allegedly “encourages immune cells to activate” thus conjuring up a potent immune response. There’s nothing at all natural about injecting this extract, and the immune response cannot simply be calibrated or up-regulated in some scientifically-formulated fashion that’s “safe and effective,” as pharma and the CDC ALWAYS claim about all vaccines.

The fact of the matter is that COVID-19 vaccines have already killed 750,000 people in the USA, and that’s just what’s reported at VAERS. Imagine all the vaccine-induced deaths that were counted as deaths by COVID, or heart attack, or stroke, or blood clots, or “vaccidents” (traffic deaths caused by vaccines).

Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental “vaccines” that cause blood clots, myocarditis, and severe, chronic inflammation. This has been a public service announcement from Natural Health News. Avoid experimental clot shots and moth cell injections at all costs. They are not what the corrupt CDC and sinister FDA would have you believe.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

NebraskaMed.com

DrEddyMD.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.