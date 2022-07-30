Health Ranger Report: Post-vaccine clots taken from deceased individuals contain surprising amounts of metals

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.The Health Ranger Mike Adams shared with Dr. Jane Ruby that the post-vaccine clots taken from deceased individuals contain detrimental amounts of metals.

During a recent episode of the “Health Ranger Report,” Adams said they ran the clots through an inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS), which is an elemental analysis instrument that uses a plasma torch and tears apart all the molecules. Then it counts the individual elements.

“Elemental analysis of the magnesium, potassium, iron, copper, zinc, aluminum and so on, shows that these clots are absolutely not made of blood. They attracted certain types of elements such as tin, sodium and aluminum more than blood would have.”

Adams said there are traceable amounts of metals, such as lead and cadmium, in everybody’s blood, but the ICP-MS lab results indicate that the concentration of carbon elements in these clots is 152,000 parts per million – which is more than the concentration of carbon in human blood.

“So for whatever reason, this is a carbon-rich structure. We can also point to prions that are non-living self-assembling folded proteins that can appear to grow because they’re affecting the folding of the proteins next to them. So, there can be structures that increase in size,” Adams added.

Ruby agreed, adding that Dr. Philippe Van Welbergen has also observed it under the microscope.

“And we’ve seen other videos in social media, where these little round graphene pieces kind of have a self magnetic force with each other. And they, if you put them all in a petri dish, they sort of eventually roll around and attract and they get in, they become one piece. So there’s this sort of propensity of graphene to do that,” she said.

Ruby was the first to expose in her shows the rubbery white clots, thanks to whistleblower and board-certified embalmer Richard Hirschman. (Related: Dr. Jane Ruby: Two new stunning discoveries found in blood clots from the COVID vaccinated.)

“Graphene is primarily made of carbon. And so carbon is what we’re seeing in a higher concentration in the clots compared to human blood,” Adams explained.

He added that the clot accumulated a little bit higher level of aluminum, a higher level of about 50 percent of sodium, and almost 400 percent or six or seven times higher levels of tin. Adams noted that many of these elements are conductive like tin and used in soldering circuits.

Adams further said magnesium is very low in the clots, but very high in the blood. In the clot, the magnesium level is 20 times lower.

“Why is this clot structure seemingly self-assembling and accumulating the metals that it wants like tin, aluminum, sodium, but avoiding elements that it does not want such as magnesium?” Adams asked.

Ruby said: “These diabolical designers, whether it’s the pharmaceutical companies or the DoD [Department of Defense] above them, whatever it is, they know this. They’ve put this in here for reasons that we haven’t quite figured out yet.”

Adams admitted that they still don’t know what the white fibrous clots really are. “But we are step by step eliminating what it isn’t. That’s the scientific process,” he said.

The clots were sent to Adams, who owns a laboratory, for further scrutiny. Adams’ ISO-accredited laboratory is audited and inspected and passed proficiency tests. Findings in his lab can be entered into a court of law and accepted as evidence.

Clots may be programmed to pull things that are harmful to humans

Finding out that the clots are not blood doesn’t solve the mystery. For some reason, the clots are collecting tin. “They may be programmed to pull certain things,” Ruby said.

According to Adams, there is actually a measurable amount of tin in human blood and people get some amounts of it from canned food. There’s an inner enamel type of lining inside the can, especially in tomato products, to reduce the acidic environment so that the food can last longer.

There’s also tin in tableware, like metal spoons and forks. “So if you’re eating something acidic, like a tomato-based pasta, and you’re using a fork, what’s happening is there’s a little bit of the tin coming off of that fork with every bite that you take,” Adams said.

His team also did an ICP-MS analysis on aluminum foil and found that aluminum foil is contaminated with many metals, including lead, cadmium and tin.

“And we also found that the recycled aluminum foil was much higher in the heavy metals contaminants compared to virgin fresh raw aluminum foil. So if you’re buying recycled aluminum foil, and you’re baking a lasagna dish in the aluminum foil, you are getting sort of heavy metals contaminated pasta sauce,” Adams said.

There are also trace amounts in the soil, but it’s not a lot. Most of the tin that’s in the environment is from human pollution. “Like we mined it up and use it in industry and then let it into the air and into the water and everything. That’s where it’s coming from,” Adams said.

Thus, the clot may be programmed to pull things that are harmful to humans.

Follow VaccineHolocaust.org to know more about the fibrous white clots found in vaccinated deceased.

Watch the full segment of the “Health Ranger Report” below.

https://rumble.com/v1dqeb1-dr.-jane-ruby-and-the-health-ranger-reveal-post-vaccine-clot-mysteries-with.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Dr. Jane Ruby and the Health Ranger reveal post-vaccine CLOT MYSTERIES with new lab results

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Dr. Jane Ruby: Unnatural blood clots found in dead bodies of vaccinated.

WATCH: Dr. Jane Ruby offers fresh insights about self-assembling “clots” and “nanowires” found in fully vaccinated cadavers.

Mike Adams full broadcast on the Alex Jones Show, June 13th, 2022, featuring an urgent care doctor, embalmer Richard Hirschman and Dr. Jane Ruby, plus live microscopy of biostructure “clots” that are killing people.

Idaho doctor warns about COVID-19 vaccines causing spike in cancer diagnoses.

Belle Carter

Sources include:

Rumble.com 1

Rumble.com 2

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.