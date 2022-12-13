Covid jab spike proteins cause lymphocytes to “chew a hole in the aorta,” warns Dr. Cole

Appearing on "Ask Dr. Drew" the other day for an interview about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines," pathologist and virology expert Dr. Ryan Cole, whose name you will probably recognize from our earlier jab coverage, revealed that the spike proteins in the injections cause prolific damage to the circulatory system.

The two started out discussing where spike proteins tend to lodge throughout the body. In Cole’s estimation, they go anywhere and everywhere they choose, including in the brain.

“It’s in the brain tissue,” Cole explained during the segment – watch below:

“Dr. Drew had a great question: ‘Is it in the brain matter, is it in the white matter, where in the brain?’ Wherever the lipid nanoparticle distributes – and it does get through the blood-brain barrier and we know S1, the spike protein, gets through as well.”

Cole went on to explain that covid jab spike proteins “follow the small capillaries and leak into whatever tissue it wants to.”

Where the conversation really got interesting is when Cole showed slides depicting the inflammatory effects of spike proteins as they interact with lymphocytes.

“That spike protein causes the lymphocytes to chew a hole in the aorta,” Cole said.

“This is the biggest blood vessel in your body coming off your heart. When that ruptures, you’re gone in minutes. So that’s just another example of what deposited spike protein and the induced inflammation can do.” (Related: Last fall, Cole warned that cancer rates had spiked 20-fold among the fully jabbed.)

Covid jab spike proteins responsible for “clotting disease”

Cole, by the way, was among the first to explain the why behind the infamous clots that form following injection.

The spike proteins cause what Cole described as “clotting disease,” or the formation of those mysterious non-blood clots that some embalmers say they are pulling out of corpses.

Cole has also repeatedly addressed the fact that not all doctors and medical professionals are in agreement that the jabs are safe and effective. The only reason it seems that way is because the ones who disagree, including Cole, are systematically censored.

Covid jab disease can be summed up overall as endotheliitis, which is demarcated by inflammation of the lining of the blood vessels. Taking nattokinase can help alleviate it, an added benefit being that nattokinase is widely used throughout Japan to prevent Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

One of the most concerning things about covid jabs, in Cole’s estimate, is the fact that their spike proteins are persistent. It takes the body a very long time to get rid of them – if it ever even does fully get rid of them.

The general population was never warned about any of these risks, which means informed consent was never part of the equation. Had it been, how many people still would have agreed to get shot?

“The history of covid is they fooled a majority of the people and inflicted great societal and medical harm by using the control they had over the CDC and FDA to mandate plausible and profitable mRNA vaccinations,” reads a tweet responding to the video above.

“Then they lied about the safety and effectiveness of the alternative early treatments in general, and ivermectin in particular. And they thought they could get away with it because they had control over more big governments, big tech corporations, and big media.”

The latest news about the health damage caused by covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

