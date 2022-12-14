Top 10 ways to WARD OFF Fauci Flu that you may not know about

Ginseng Fuzion™ is a blend of six powerful, herbal adaptogens which includes the potent American ginseng. Ginseng Fuzion promotes energy and balance.By now, most natural health advocates know about the power of natural remedies for preventing, beating back, and ending sicknesses early on. They know to ramp up the vitamin D3 in the cool and cold months, and to delve into garlic, cinnamon, vitamin B12, vitamin C, and trace minerals. Since the pandemic began, the masses have made a ritual of washing hands regularly, cleaning surfaces and handles frequently with anti-viral agents, and avoiding touching their eyes, nose, and mouth when out in public places. That much is just ‘staple diet’ for preventing everything, from common colds to the flu. Many immune-system-boosting enthusiasts do much more though, and on a regular basis, especially when symptoms of sickness rear their ugly head first. Sound the alarms.

The following are 10 ways most people don’t know about, or they know, but haven’t put to work for them yet, specifically for nipping sickness in the bud. Got a cold sore popping up in your mouth? Got a slight sore throat? Got the sniffles and your neck glands feel a little swollen? Maybe you’ve developed a nagging little cough, but you aren’t sure why? These are signs you’ve already got an infection, or been exposed to some pathogens, such as the seasonal flu strains or a few weakened variants of Covid. You may be coming down with the WHO FLU (a.k.a. Wuhan Lab Virus propagated by the World Health Organization).

What to do? Check out some safe, reliable, healthy options for alkalizing the body, boosting immunity, extermination pathogens, detoxifying from some foreign “proteins,” or just feeding the gut exactly what it wants.

Top 10 ways you may not know about to ward off pharma-manipulated pathogens, including the WHO FLU

#1. Iodine (povidone) sinus rinse, mouth wash and spray – stop the spread of the Wuhan virus in its tracks. The St. Paul’s Sinus Centre shared a post of an instructional video showing patients how to perform a specific nasal rinse for stopping the spread of the Wuhan virus. A topical antiseptic, povidone iodine, is known to prevent the growth of microorganisms. Many know about it for healing wounds and disinfecting skin before and after surgeries.

A new study reveals it can be used as a sinus rinse and throat gargle, and even as a gel nasal spray to treat Covid-19 and stop the disease early. Researchers reveal that the diluted remedy reduces the concentration of the virus in saliva and may reduce the concentration of the virus in the mucus …”to the point where transmission to health care workers, family, and community members could be minimized, if not interrupted.” Fascinating. Why is this not all over the news?

#2. Medicinal mushrooms – build immunity and ward off cancer (that could be caused by the spike protein clot shots).

#3. Oil of oregano – shown to kill unwanted bacteria, fungus, yeast, parasites and viruses.

#4. Baking soda (keep the body pH alkalized in the low 7’s) – also great multi-purpose cleaning agent for surfaces and household products.

#5. Melatonin – reduces likelihood of coronavirus infection.

#6. Sage – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties of sage are used for homemade remedies that treat cold and flu symptoms early on. The herb can also ease congestion and respiratory issues.

#7. Ginger – superfoods like ginger help boost the body’s immune system to fight bacteria, virus, pathogens and parasites.

#8. Cayenne – The “King of Herbs” has been prized for several millennia because it’s so good for the heart and circulatory system. Also, the beta-carotene found in cayenne pepper prevents and repairs damages caused by free radicals.

#9. Oxytocin – directly boosts immune system and increases levels of other hormones that fight infection. Also reduces overall stress in the body, a favorite for new mothers cuddling their baby.

#10. Oxygen – boosts the immune system and improves cellular respiration.

Melatonin may help fight SARS-CoV-2 infections

In a study published in journal PLOS Biology, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic discovered melatonin is a great way to help prevent the coronavirus infection, a.k.a. the Fauci Flu. A very potent antioxidant, melatonin prevents damage and energy failure at the cellular level (mitochondria) caused by oxidation.

The researchers compared “manifestations and pathologies of COVID-19 to those of 64 other diseases” and found that melatonin had significant utility for treating respiratory conditions, specifically targeting “autoimmune, pulmonary and neurological diseases (that) had significant network proximity to coronavirus genes and proteins.” Based on this, they identified over 30 ‘medications’ that show therapeutic promise for Fauci Flu, including melatonin. In conclusion, they said, “Our study provides a powerful, integrative network medicine strategy to predict disease manifestations associated with COVID-19 and facilitate the search for an effective treatment.”

Look into enzymes and probiotics for the gut also. Tune your internet dial to NaturalMedicine.news for more tips on how to use natural remedies for preventative medicine and for healing, instead of succumbing to Big Pharma for toxic injections that spread disease and disorder. Check out all the amazing indigenous cures the Native Americans used on a daily basis:

Watch this:

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TheDailyScan.providencehealthcare.org

NaturalMedicine.news

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.