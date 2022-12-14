Top 10 ways to WARD OFF Fauci Flu that you may not know about

By now, most natural health advocates know about the power of natural remedies for preventing, beating back, and ending sicknesses early on. They know to ramp up the vitamin D3 in the cool and cold months, and to delve into garlic, cinnamon, vitamin B12, vitamin C, and trace minerals. Since the pandemic began, the masses have made a ritual of washing hands regularly, cleaning surfaces and handles frequently with anti-viral agents, and avoiding touching their eyes, nose, and mouth when out in public places. That much is just ‘staple diet’ for preventing everything, from common colds to the flu. Many immune-system-boosting enthusiasts do much more though, and on a regular basis, especially when symptoms of sickness rear their ugly head first. Sound the alarms.

The following are 10 ways most people don’t know about, or they know, but haven’t put to work for them yet, specifically for nipping sickness in the bud. Got a cold sore popping up in your mouth? Got a slight sore throat? Got the sniffles and your neck glands feel a little swollen? Maybe you’ve developed a nagging little cough, but you aren’t sure why? These are signs you’ve already got an infection, or been exposed to some pathogens, such as the seasonal flu strains or a few weakened variants of Covid. You may be coming down with the WHO FLU (a.k.a. Wuhan Lab Virus propagated by the World Health Organization).

What to do? Check out some safe, reliable, healthy options for alkalizing the body, boosting immunity, extermination pathogens, detoxifying from some foreign “proteins,” or just feeding the gut exactly what it wants.

Top 10 ways you may not know about to ward off pharma-manipulated pathogens, including the WHO FLU

#1. Iodine (povidone) sinus rinse, mouth wash and spray – stop the spread of the Wuhan virus in its tracks. The St. Paul’s Sinus Centre shared a post of an instructional video showing patients how to perform a specific nasal rinse for stopping the spread of the Wuhan virus. A topical antiseptic, povidone iodine, is known to prevent the growth of microorganisms. Many know about it for healing wounds and disinfecting skin before and after surgeries.

A new study reveals it can be used as a sinus rinse and throat gargle, and even as a gel nasal spray to treat Covid-19 and stop the disease early. Researchers reveal that the diluted remedy reduces the concentration of the virus in saliva and may reduce the concentration of the virus in the mucus …”to the point where transmission to health care workers, family, and community members could be minimized, if not interrupted.” Fascinating. Why is this not all over the news?

#2. Medicinal mushrooms – build immunity and ward off cancer (that could be caused by the spike protein clot shots).

#3. Oil of oregano – shown to kill unwanted bacteria, fungus, yeast, parasites and viruses.

#4. Baking soda (keep the body pH alkalized in the low 7’s) – also great multi-purpose cleaning agent for surfaces and household products.

#5. Melatonin – reduces likelihood of coronavirus infection.

#6. Sage – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties of sage are used for homemade remedies that treat cold and flu symptoms early on. The herb can also ease congestion and respiratory issues.

#7. Ginger – superfoods like ginger help boost the body’s immune system to fight bacteria, virus, pathogens and parasites.

#8. Cayenne – The “King of Herbs” has been prized for several millennia because it’s so good for the heart and circulatory system. Also, the beta-carotene found in cayenne pepper prevents and repairs damages caused by free radicals.

#9. Oxytocin – directly boosts immune system and increases levels of other hormones that fight infection. Also reduces overall stress in the body, a favorite for new mothers cuddling their baby.

#10. Oxygen – boosts the immune system and improves cellular respiration.

Melatonin may help fight SARS-CoV-2 infections

In a study published in journal PLOS Biology, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic discovered melatonin is a great way to help prevent the coronavirus infection, a.k.a. the Fauci Flu. A very potent antioxidant, melatonin prevents damage and energy failure at the cellular level (mitochondria) caused by oxidation.

The researchers compared “manifestations and pathologies of COVID-19 to those of 64 other diseases” and found that melatonin had significant utility for treating respiratory conditions, specifically targeting “autoimmune, pulmonary and neurological diseases (that) had significant network proximity to coronavirus genes and proteins.” Based on this, they identified over 30 ‘medications’ that show therapeutic promise for Fauci Flu, including melatonin. In conclusion, they said, “Our study provides a powerful, integrative network medicine strategy to predict disease manifestations associated with COVID-19 and facilitate the search for an effective treatment.”

Look into enzymes and probiotics for the gut also. Tune your internet dial to NaturalMedicine.news for more tips on how to use natural remedies for preventative medicine and for healing, instead of succumbing to Big Pharma for toxic injections that spread disease and disorder. Check out all the amazing indigenous cures the Native Americans used on a daily basis:

