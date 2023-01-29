Cardiologist: Over 7M Americans may have some form of HEART INJURY due to COVID-19 vaccines

Board-certified internist and cardiologist Dr. Thomas Levy told Steve Kirsch in an interview on Jan. 17 that over seven million Americans may be suffering from some degree of heart damage because of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

Levy came up with these startling figures based on the assumption that at least 2.8 percent of people who get the COVID-19 vaccines eventually developed some form of heart injury detectable with a troponin test. (Related: EVERYONE who gets mRNA jabbed for covid suffers some degree of heart injury, study finds.)

Official data released on August 21, 2022, showed a total of 263 million Americans, or 79 percent of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Given those figures, the projected number of Americans with vaccine-induced heart damage would be around 7.4 million.

A prolific book author, Levy recently published an essay titled “Myocarditis: Once Rare, Now Common,” which formed the basis of his discussion with Kirsch on the excess deaths occurring in the United States that could be attributed to the mRNA injections.

Among the salient points covered by the essay was the relationship between COVID-19 and myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle. According to Levy, “scientific literature indicates that myocarditis is occurring quite frequently in patients harboring the chronic presence of the spike protein.”

According to Levy, an elevated troponin level on blood testing is extremely sensitive in picking up any ongoing heart muscle cell damage. “Some elevation of this test will always be seen if any significant inflammation is present in those muscle cells.”

Levy mentioned a recent Swiss study yet to be published, which measured troponin levels on 777 hospital employees who got boosted after two injections. On the third day after the booster, troponin levels above the upper limits of normal were seen in 2.8 percent of those subjects. By the next day, however, half of the elevated troponin levels had returned to normal.

As expected, the study authors dismissed the probability that some myocardial damage was done by the vaccine. However, Levy thinks incidents like death on the playing field by physically fit European football players in the last two years indicate that something unusual is going on among vaccinated individuals.

These sudden deaths should pose serious concerns, but are largely ignored by the government and the mainstream media because they contradict the COVID narrative they are trying to espouse.

COVID-19 vaccine rollouts trigger spike in excess deaths everywhere

Recent studies in various countries like Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Israel and the Netherlands have shown similar patterns of increased excess deaths following rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines.

Levy also cited a study in mice showing that the mRNA vaccines, which produce spike proteins, can induce myopericarditis – a complication of acute pericarditis. “Regardless of the initial source of exposure to spike protein, it appears to be the reason for the pathology and symptoms seen in chronic COVID.”

Worse, Levy believes mRNA vaccine shedding is possible.

“Once transmitted, the mRNA directly leads to spike protein production. Such mRNA shedding means that the spike protein is indirectly, if not directly as well, transmissible from one individual to another via inhalation or various forms of skin contact,” he noted.

Another topic discussed during the Kirsh interview was the heart damage in vaccinated pilots caused by the vaccines. This surfaced after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) made some adjustments in its guidelines, possibly because of the huge number of pilots failing routine health screenings.

In October 2022, the FAA widened the ECG parameters beyond the normal range – from a PR max of 0.2 to unlimited. Levy said this is a “tacit admission from the U.S. government that the COVID vaccine has damaged the hearts of American pilots.”

“The cardiac harm, of course, is not limited to pilots. My best guess right now is that over 50 million Americans sustained some amount of heart damage from the shot,” Kirsch remarked.

Watch the video below to learn about the heart damage young Americans are experiencing after COVID-19 vaccination.

Learn about the heart damage young Americans are experiencing after COVID-19 vaccination

This video is from the Truth Health Freedom channel on Brighteon.com.

Roy Green

Sources include:

Expose-News.com

DrEddyMD.com

USAFacts.org

Amazon.com

Rumble.com

Related Posts