Beetroot juice found to “significantly increase muscle force during exercise”
New research published in the journal Acta Physiologica has identified beetroot juice as a powerful workout-boosting food that “significantly increases muscle force during exercise.”
Researchers from the United States and the United Kingdom teamed up to test the effects of beetroot juice on a group of healthy men in their early 20s. The men were given 4.7 ounces of the nitrate-rich beverage before working out and examined for muscle improvement.
In the three days prior to the experiment, the men were told to consume a low-nitrate diet, including by avoiding the consumption of leafy green vegetables. There was also a placebo group given a dummy powder that looked and tasted like the beetroot juice cocktail, but that was devoid of nitrates.
Neither group knew which beverage they consumed before they completed a single exercise three hours after a warmup. All of the men were told to contract their quadricep muscle – the large one at the front of the upper leg – 60 times while their dominant leg was attached to the lever of a machine.
The goal was to have the men contract this muscle without actually moving their leg. While this was happening, researchers used electrical pulses to measure muscle force, or the force applied by the muscles as they contracted.
Muscle biopsies were collected from the participants’ active legs after they consumed the drink, as well as before and after the exercise to check nitrate levels in their tissue.
In the end, the beetroot juice group showed seven percent greater muscle force than the placebo group, demonstrating the power of beetroot juice and the nitrates it contains to maximize muscle force.
“This study provides the first direct evidence that muscle nitrate levels are important for exercise performance, presumably by acting as a source of nitric oxide,” said Dr. Barbara Piknova, a staff scientist at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in the US.
“These results have significant implications not only for the exercise field, but possibly for other medical areas such as those targeting neuromuscular and metabolic diseases related to nitric oxide deficiency.”
Naturally occurring nitrates are important for muscle development, cellular energy function
Nitrates play an important role in musculature, helping them to respire, or release energy. They also power the mitochondria, or the energy factories in cells, helping to boost energy availability for contractions.
“Our research has already provided a large body of evidence on the performance-enhancing properties of dietary nitrate, commonly found in beetroot juice,” added Dr. Andy Jones, a physiologist at the University of Exeter in the UK.
“Excitingly, this latest study provides the best evidence to date on the mechanisms behind why dietary nitrate improves human muscle performance.”
Other foods besides beetroot that contain high levels of nitrates include spinach, Bok choy, lettuce, carrots, ham, and bacon.
“Be careful as beets are very high in oxalate – especially if you have any existing health issues,” noted one commenter, emphasizing that people need to take caution here.
“The tests were actually conducted using a synthetic drink, not actually beetroot juice – but the findings are still relevant,” noted another.
“I’m sipping on a beet smoothie right now!” wrote someone else. “It is one beet, juice from one lemon, one cup of strawberries, one avocado, and a tiny bit of ginger. I can barely taste the beets!”
Another wrote that beetroot also contains a hemoglobin-mimicking compound that helps further transport oxygen in the blood as well, enhancing its delivery throughout the body and into cells.
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation.
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd