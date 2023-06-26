Steve Kirsch offers Paul Offit $50,000 to take entire CDC-recommended vaccine schedule in one sitting

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System“In theory, healthy infants could safely get up to 100,000 vaccines at once” are the infamous words uttered several years back by pediatrician Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. And now, Offit has the chance to prove this claim with a $50,000 offer from Steve Kirsch if Offit agrees to take just the several dozen vaccines on the official schedule up to age 18 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the caveat being that Offit must take all of them “in one sitting.”

Kirsch wants Offit to “walk the talk” by agreeing to sit down and get injected with every CDC-scheduled jab all at one time. If Offit ever agrees to this, Kirsch will fork over $50,000 to the charity of Offit’s choice – check out this BMJ rapid response written by Age of Autism editor John Stone for the full story on Offit’s infamous statement.

“Dr. Offit only has to take one dose of each vaccine,” Kirsch stipulated. “No aspiration is allowed on each needle poke since that is what the CDC recommends … No batch number selection can be made. This shouldn’t be a problem for Paul since all batches are equally safe, as we all know. Those who claim there are deadly batches are just conspiracy theorists!”

(Related: The only vaccine we know of that Offit has never endorsed and actually warned against taking is the “bivalent booster” shot for covid.)

Will Offit walk his talk and agree to Kirsch’s offer? Highly unlikely

Kirsch is, of course, kidding with the conspiracy theory talk, throwing the same verbiage that Offit spews on a regular basis right back at him. Why not get all those safe vaccines injected into your body all at once, Dr. Offit? Why would you not agree to do this and help a charity of your choice at the same time?

In order to ensure that Offit receives the real thing and not saline, Kirsch says he will supply a “top doctor to monitor the injections.” This should not be a problem as there are no contraindications on any of the FDA-approved labels that suggest Kirsch’s challenge is in any way unsafe.

Other key terms that Offit must comply with include:

• Agreeing to undergo a psychiatric examination to establish sanity

• Signing an iron-clad liability waiver absolving the funders of all liability for whatever happens after the shots are dispensed

• Agreeing to prescribe and order all medications that are to be injected, or to delegate that task to someone else

• Allowing Kirsch to independently verify that none of the vials have been tampered with

• Agreeing to self-inject all vaccines or find someone else willing to do it

• Being allowed to bail out of taking all further injections at any point during the process

• Stopping all further injections if a medical emergency occurs, in which case no payment will be made

• Agreeing to not be paid if even one of the shots is not taken, for any reason

• Only getting one chance at completing the challenge

Kirsch recognizes that there is a slim-to-none chance that Offit takes him up on the challenge, even though rejecting it would absolutely make Offit look like the charlatan that many already recognize him as being.

“Dr. Offit has absolutely nothing to worry about in accepting my offer,” Kirsch writes about the challenge.

“All of these vaccines are perfectly safe and effective, otherwise Offit himself would be speaking out. Plus, the CDC and FDA assure us that all these vaccines are safe. And if you can’t trust the CDC and FDA, who can you trust?”

Did you know that the CDC is a private corporation posing as a public health agency? Learn more at CDC.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

BMJ.com

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.