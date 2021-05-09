Homegrown medicine: Local yarrow from the Middle East shown to have gastroprotective properties

Gastric or stomach ulcers are open sores that develop along the lining of the stomach. When they occur in the first part of the small intestine, they are called duodenal ulcers. Gastric ulcer is the most prevalent gastrointestinal disorder in the world, affecting about 5 percent of the world’s population.

Gastric ulcers can be caused by many things, such as poor dietary habits, smoking, infection by the gut bacterium Helicobacter pylori and the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). According to previous studies, extensive use of NSAIDs, particularly aspirin and indomethacin, is responsible for 25 percent of gastric ulcer cases worldwide.

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.To manage NSAID-induced gastric ulcers, physicians often prescribe antiulcer medications like ranitidine and omeprazole. However, ranitidine, sold under the brand name Zantac, can cause various side effects, which include headaches, diarrhea, fatigue, insomnia, impotence and muscle pain, among others. Similarly, omeprazole (Prilosec and Prilosec OTC) is linked to adverse effects that range from body aches and constipation to blisters, red or irritated eyes, loss of appetite and unusual bleeding or bruising. Because of the unpleasantness caused by these medications, researchers are looking for safer alternatives that are easily accessible for many.

Achillea wilhelmsii, commonly known as yarrow, is a medicinal plant that can be found in different parts of Iran. Widely used in Traditional Persian Medicine, yarrow has been found to have anti-hypertensive and anti-hyperlipidemic properties, thanks to its abundance of flavonoids and sesquiterpene lactones. A study published in the Journal of Inflammatory Diseases also found that A. millefollium, another species of yarrow, has wound-healing properties that can help treat gastric ulcers. (Related: Get rid of your gastric ulcers NATURALLY with snake gourd.)

To determine if the local variety of yarrow in their country has the same properties, Iranian researchers decided to test hydro-alcoholic extracts of the plant on rats with indomethacin-induced gastric ulcers. They also conducted proteomic and metabolomic analyses to determine which proteins and metabolites are affected by the extract. The researchers reported their findings in an article published in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine.

Iranian yarrow promotes healing of indomethacin-induced gastric lesions

For their experiment, the researchers divided 20 rats into four groups: Group 1, the normal control, received nothing but deionized water, while group 2 received only 1 percent carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) solution. Group 3 received a single dose of 45 mg/kg indomethacin with CMC as the vehicle, while group 4 received the same dose of indomethacin plus 800 mg/kg body weight yarrow extract. Treatment for all four groups lasted for 10 days.

Pre- and post-treatment, the researchers collected serum and tissue samples and conducted spectrometric analyses for the metabolomic study. For the proteomic analysis, they conducted 2D gel electrophoresis followed by liquid chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry. They confirmed relevant genes using real-time PCR.

The researchers reported that a panel of metabolites showed altered expression levels during gastric lesion development. Some of these metabolites returned to near-normal levels after treatment with the yarrow extract. The researchers also found that the extract reduced the levels of various proteins that are overexpressed in rats with gastric ulcers. These proteins include transgelin (Tagln), which promotes gastric cancer development; galectin-7 (Lgals7), an anti-inflammatory mediator; heat shock protein beta-1 (Hspb1), which helps protect against gastric stressors like NSAIDs; myosin regulatory light polypeptide-9 (Myl9), which enhances tumor progression; and fatty acid-binding protein 5 (Fabp5), which promotes tumor formation.

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that Iranian yarrow is an effective natural treatment for indomethacin-induced gastric ulcers.

Evangelyn Rodriguez

Sources include:

Science.news

NHSInform.scot

Gut.BMJ.com

RxList.com

MayoClinic.org

PubMed.NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

Journal.QUMS.ac.ir

BMCComplementMedTherapies.BiomedCentral.com

AlliedAcademis.org

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.