Mandatory coronavirus vaccination for care home workers in England “unnecessary, disproportionate and misguided”

According to a recent study, mandatory coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination for care home workers in England is “unnecessary, disproportionate and misguided.”

Researchers who conducted the study also said that the government’s orders are based on “unreliable data,” highlighting the fact that the move is more about medical tyranny instead of health freedom.

Mandatory vaccination is “a profound departure from public health norms”

The researchers warn that the government’s decision to “remove the right of care home staff in England to choose whether or not” to get vaccinated against the coronavirus “is a profound departure from public health norms.”

Following mandatory vaccination for care home staff, the UK government plans to enforce “a rapid and massive expansion of compulsory vaccination” that will legally require coronavirus and flu vaccination of all frontline health and social care workers, depending on consultation.

However, Lydia Hayes, Professor of Law at Kent University, and Allyson Pollock, Professor of public health at Newcastle University, advised that vaccination, whether for coronavirus or other diseases, “is not a panacea for safety.” Hayes and Pollock added that vaccines aren’t going to magically resolve “the serious shortcomings of the care sector in England.”

Even the studies that suspiciously support Big Pharma’s claims that vaccines are the cure for coronavirus should be taken with a grain of salt, especially government consultation documents and reports that claim that mandatory vaccination is essential due to “low vaccination take up rates in some care homes.” (Related: England now ready to adopt vaccine passports for mass events.)

Despite what these unreliable studies claim, data reveals that as of June 20:

  • More than 90 percent of care home residents in England have already received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine,
  • About 84 percent of care workers in England received their first dose,
  • At least 72 percent of care workers already received their second dose.

These figures are in line with Scientific Advisory Group recommendations.

After analyzing the data for the study, scientists found that uptake of the first dose of coronavirus vaccination among care workers is below 80 percent (or around 68-74 percent) in only three English local authorities, but the figures are due to very low numbers of staff at care homes in London.

The researchers also emphasized that the UK government’s own methodology note advises that reliable information on vaccination uptake shouldn’t be directly derived from the data the government itself is using.

Focus on what’s important for strong public health, advise researchers

Regulatory law states that safety in care homes “is achieved through adequate staffing levels, training, equipment, cleanliness, personal protective equipment, risk assessment, and consultation with staff and residents.”

While vaccination allegedly protects individuals from coronavirus and reduces transmission risk, neither duration of protection nor efficacy against new COVID-19 variants have been confirmed.

Both Wales and Scotland have rejected compulsory vaccination for care workers. Instead, the two countries set aside funding for systems of mandatory registration for care workers that will help professionalize the sector.

The systems will also give care workers better access to training and “embed a culture of continuous professional development,” which the researchers say the UK government should emulate instead of enforcing mandatory vaccination.

Yet in England, successive ministers continue to reject national care worker registration, resulting in the Department of Health and Social Care and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) not having a reliable database of England’s care workers. At the same time, training of the care workforce is “woefully inadequate,” caution the researchers.

Researchers warn that relying on mandatory vaccination isn’t the best way to address coronavirus in England. Instead of impinging on the health freedom of care home workers, the researchers urged the UK government to value civil liberty, which is crucial for “strong public health.”

The most effective way to ensure public safety is by “taking steps to build trust and to mitigate outbreaks.”

“Care workers need paid time in which to access vaccination and good training, decent wages (including sick pay), personal protective equipment, and strong infection control measures,” concluded the researchers.

According to the government’s outlined mandatory vaccination plan, by October all employees at care homes and those registered with the CQC are required to receive two doses of the vaccine unless they are medically exempt.

The move follows a public consultation and is subject to parliamentary approval, with a 16-week grace period. Sector leaders also warned that the controversial decision may significantly affect the UK’s already-stretched staffing levels.

Got to MedicalTyranny.com for more on how different countries are violating the health freedom of their citizens.

Zoey Sky

Published by dreddymd

