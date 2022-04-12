COVID “XE?” Just another BS “variant” to try to scare more people into taking more blood-clotting vaccines

Happy, Healthy, HempHere we go again. The new BS variant fresh off the laboratory chopping block is COVID “XE,” which is supposedly a combo-breed of mutant variables – a new head cold more contagious than omicron, but it’s really just a LIE to push more deadly vaccines and “boosters.” Run for your lives, screams mainstream media.

A recombinant strain of multiple COVID-19 variables is on the loose in the UK, as 600 new cases rip through the United Kingdom like a bad head cold in winter.

No, it’s not some software update by Bill Gates, it’s COVID “XE,” the extra egregious mutant combination of the Fauci Flu that’s spreading faster than the fake COVID “home tests,” the latter of which make things increasingly difficult for authorities to figure out how many people are actually infected.

The vaccine boy cried wolf! How many more fake variants will be used to draw vaccine fanatics out for more lethal jabs? 

Fake news, the CDC, and fraudulent Fauci are all set to cry wolf, again, and claim that the XE variant is “more contagious” and “more deadly” than anything they’ve ever seen in the history of the world, or something like that. Really it’s just the latest fake Covid variant intended to push more clot shots on the paranoid populace.

As Hong Kong and China are overwhelmed by new “casedemics” (false-positive PCR-type tests), basically a “pandemic” of false positives, the governments continue to infringe on human rights and personal freedoms with lockdowns, mask mandates and of course, lethal jab mandates. Is it the XE variant or the Xi variant (Jinping CCP variant) in China?

A “casedemic” involves fraudulent data used to propagate a fake pandemic

New recombinant mutant “XE” is more “transmissible” than any strain of COVID yet, according to the World Hoax Organization (WHO). The recombinant mutant is a hodge-podge of multiple variants, like an inbred. The CDC, WHO and FDA are all in agreement to call it a pandemic when millions of people take a test to see if they’ve had COVID in the past two years and it shows positive. This also helps with falsifying death counts from COVID, where any person who dies of anything can be labeled “died with COVID,” for hospital and doctor bonuses.

XE will be counted as Omicron until the corrupt government-and-pharma-run laboratories can figure out a way to pretend there’s a difference

New York and California have seen new casedemics from the common-cold variant Omicron, and since there’s no such thing ever proven by science to be Delta, Omicron or XE, the hospitals and doctors must write down something to keep the pandemic going. Still, the WHO claims XE is as much as “10% more transmissible” than BA.2.(a sub-variant of Omicron), but then says those findings require further confirmation. Wait, what?

So XE is more transmissible than Omicron’s nephew, and Omicron’s nephew BA.2. was more transmissible than Delta and Alpha put together, but none of them are any worse than a common head cold. That’s the “pandemic” we’re all supposed to be SO WORRIED about that we all run out and get injected with billions of toxic prions that clog our blood, cause irregular heartbeats, CNS disorders and cancerous tumors. Sure. Hey look, it’s the pharma-boys who cry ‘Covid’! Beware of the XE head cold casedemic.

Be sure to bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental scamdemic Covid “vaccines” and “boosters” that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

ZeroHedge.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

One thought on “COVID “XE?” Just another BS “variant” to try to scare more people into taking more blood-clotting vaccines

  1. BREAKING | Australian and New Zealand (+7 other countries) Scientists Confirm Toxic Nanotechnology, Graphene in COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccinated Blood | Medical Tyranny in OZ, NZ Clarified as Forced Genocide, Politicians Responsible & Must Be Questioned, Vaccines Halted

    https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/04/05/breaking-australian-and-new-zealand-scientists-confirm-toxic-nanotechnology-graphene-in-covid-19-vaccines-and-vaccinated-blood-medical-tyranny-in-oz-nz-clarified-as-forced-genocide-politicians/

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Like

    Reply

