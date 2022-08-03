DNA testing kits are really designed for biological weapon development, House Intelligence Committee warns

Members of the House Intelligence Committee are beginning to speak up about DNA harvesting and its relationship to biological weapon development.

Representative Jason Crow (D-Colorado), a member of the Committee, recently spoke at the Aspen Security Forum. He noted that DNA harvesting is taking place on a mass scale to advance biological weapon development.

“There are now weapons under development, and developed, that are designed to target specific people,” he said. “That’s what this is, where you can actually take someone’s DNA, take their medical profile, and you can target a biological weapon that will kill that person or take them off the battlefield or make them inoperable.”

DNA surveillance is now commonplace around the world, with no privacy protections

During the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) scandal, populations around the world were manipulated and coerced to give away their DNA using mouth swabs, nasal probes and anal swabs. Today, people routinely give away their DNA to corporations, governments and third parties without question. At-home COVID-19 testing kits are now commonplace. Employers use DNA swabs to harass and discriminate against employees who do not consent to experimental vaccine programs.

In addition, DNA testing services allow consumers to spit in a cup to learn more about their ancestry. These DNA testing companies sell this private health information to third parties, where the information can be used for surveillance or other nefarious purposes.

According to Crow, young people have “very little expectation of privacy” today.

“People will very rapidly spit into a cup and send it to 23andMe and get really interesting data about their background,” Crow said. “And guess what? Their DNA is now owned by a private company. It can be sold off with very little intellectual property protection or privacy protection.”

The Committee discussed the need for new guidelines to protect American’s personal health data, including DNA. Crow warned that private health data is being collected and analyzed to develop biological weapons that target individuals and groups.

The weapons may also target livestock or specific regions of people. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) told the Committee that America’s adversaries can also develop bioweapons that target livestock and crops. “There’s a number of ways we can look at biological weapons and the need to make sure not only are we securing human beings, but then also the food that will sustain us,” Ernst warned.

Bioweapons research taking place across Ukraine, with no oversight

When populations readily give away their DNA samples, third parties can buy up that genetic information or steal it and use it to understand immune system vulnerabilities in a given population.

In 2022, the Russian military uncovered a network of bioweapons research in Ukraine. When Russia first made the allegations at the United National Security Council, U.S. officials tried to conceal their involvement, claiming it was “disinformation.”

However, the U.S. has since admitted to spending $224 million from 2005 to 2022 to conduct biological research in Ukraine. The Pentagon has funded up to 46 biological research facilities in Ukraine. Now, U.S. officials insist that the research is necessary and is only used for public health purposes.

But this research involves viral, bacterial, human, animal and crop DNA. This information can be analyzed by intelligence agencies and weaponized for militaristic and national defense purposes. Biological research includes information about antibiotic resistance and antibodies to find vulnerabilities in a given population. This information can be used to develop medicines, but it may also be used to suppress treatments, conceal antidotes and/or develop biological weapons that exploit populations of specific regions.

To make matters worse, DNA harvesting could be used to advance gain-of-function virology research to create new predatory vaccines and corresponding pathogens of pandemic potential.

