After years of denial, European Medicines Agency now confirms Novavax COVID shot causes cardiac inflammation

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseThe European Union’s regulator for vaccines has confirmed that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine made by Novavax can cause cardiac inflammation.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Aug. 3 that the Maryland-based drug firm’s Nuvaxovid vaccine should list myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) and pericarditis (heart lining inflammation) as potential side effects. It has asked Novavax to provide additional data on the side effects.

According to the agency, both healthcare professionals and people wanting to get the vaccine should be warned about the risks of Nuvaxovid. Cardiac inflammation has also been noted as risks linked to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Novavax told the Epoch Times in an email that during the vaccine’s clinical trials, the rate of myocarditis observed between those injected with the actual shot and a placebo were close.

“As more data becomes available, we will better understand the nature and magnitude of any potential risk of myocarditis and pericarditis,” it wrote. “We will work with the relevant regulators to assure our product information is consistent with our common interpretation of the incoming data.

A month prior, the EMA added anaphylaxis – severe allergic reaction – as a side effect of the Novavax shot.

“The product information [for] Nuvaxovid will be updated with severe allergic reaction and unusual or decreased feeling in the skin as new side effects,” it said on July 14. The decision followed the assessment of the EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee. “A few cases” of anaphylaxis linked to the vaccine were reported, but the EMA refused to disclose the actual figure. (Related: FDA warns of CARDIAC INFLAMMATION risk linked to the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.)

According to The COVID Blog, the Novavax sub-unit protein vaccine delivers the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein using an insect virus. It also utilizes saponin from the soap bark tree (Quillaja saponaria) native to South America to trigger an immune response in the body.

US regulators also flag Novavax’s cardiac inflammation risks

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Novavax shot an emergency use authorization (EUA) on July 13. Dr. Robert Califf, the head of the American regulator, said in a statement that the EUA granted to Novavax “expands the available vaccine options for the prevention of COVID-19.”

Under the EUA, the two-dose Novavax vaccine is permitted for use on adults aged 18 and older – with an interval of several weeks between the two doses.

The FDA later remarked that the vaccine’s clinical trials did raise concerns about cardiac inflammation, and that it alerted both recipients and healthcare providers about these. Furthermore, the regulator also ordered Novavax to conduct post-authorization observational studies to evaluate a potential connection between its vaccine and “adverse events of special interest” – including myocarditis and pericarditis.

The Novavax shot’s product label for the U.S. market warned against injecting it to people with a history of allergic reactions to any of its components. But even before it was granted EUA in July, staffers at the FDA pointed out that the vaccine increased the risk of myocarditis.

In documents released June 3, staff members at the regulator cited four events of myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – that occurred during clinical trials of the vaccine. Novavax conducted trials of its sub-unit protein vaccine on almost 30,000 patients between December 2020 and September 2021.

“These events raise the concern for a causal association with this vaccine, similar to the association documents with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Data from passive surveillance during post-authorization use in other countries also indicate a higher than expected rate of myocarditis and pericarditis [heart lining inflammation] … associated with the vaccine,” they wrote.

“Further evaluation is needed to inform the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, and their outcomes, as additional data emerge over time.”

Watch this video about the FDA’s emergency approval of the Novavax vaccine.

https://rumble.com/v1f2aq7-fdas-emergency-approval-of-the-novavax-vaccine.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
FDA’s emergency approval of the Novavax vaccine

This video is from the TKWK T.V channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Propagandists now try to position COVID vaccine “Novavax” as HERBAL medicine after realizing public has lost all faith in deceptive pharmaceutical industry.

IMPOSSIBLE SCIENCE: Novavax says it will have a new “vaccine” ready in just two weeks for the “Omicron” variant, which appeared just last week.

Dr. Jane Ruby tells Stew Peters: COVID vaccines are making people MORE vulnerable to disease.

3 Aussie women experience SERIOUS REACTIONS after getting Novavax COVID shot.

FDA admits covid injections from Pfizer, Moderna cause heart inflammation.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com 1

TheEpochTimes.com 2

TheCOVIDBlog.com

FDA.gov 1

FDA.gov 2

Rumble.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.