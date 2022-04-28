Australia recorded 1,700% increase in COVID-19 deaths as vaccine was rolled out

Government data showed that Australia recorded a seven-day average of 72 Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths per day last March. When the first wave of the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, the seven-day average was only four deaths per day. That equates to 1,700 percent increase in COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, official figures from the government of New South Wales (NSW) revealed that throughout March, vaccinated people made up 84 percent of coronavirus deaths in the state.

What happened between 2020 and 2022?

The most significant thing that happened between March 2020 and March 2022 is the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. That’s it: COVID-9 vaccine happened.

Back in March 2020, the Australian population had robust natural immunity. There were no COVID-19 vaccines and the alleged original strain of the virus caused much more severe infections.

Now, COVID-19 vaccines are very much in the picture and natural immunity barely exists among the vaccinated. Data also showed the omicron variant was dominant and caused illness no more severe than the common cold. (Related: Report: 4 of every 5 COVID deaths in Australia are among VACCINATED people.)

The first wave of the pandemic that hit the country as a whole was the least severe. When a second wave hit the country in August 2020, it was more severe. Then deaths fell to almost zero three months before the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the country, and they remained at virtually zero until August 2021.

Australia experienced a wave of deaths comparable to the August 2020 wave, but lasted much longer and never declined to near zero again. Deaths were at least steadily declining until the vaccine booster campaign began and deaths were again recorded at an alarming rate.

The largest wave of deaths occurred in January, reaching levels higher than any other previous wave. The figures continue to rise as of writing.

The situation is similar for NSW, although the state didn’t experience the second wave that the whole country did. Now, the number of deaths occurring this month is much higher compared to the record-breaking January to February wave that hit NSW.

Additionally in NSW, deaths fell to virtually zero just before the booster rollout. However, like in the rest of Australia, deaths also increased after vaccine boosters were administered across the state.

Correlation doesn’t always equal causation, but the data suggests a link between COVID-19 booster shots and death among the vaccinated.

The truth behind Australia’s vaccination status

The NSW government had been producing a weekly coronavirus Statistical Report, but recently decided to stop publishing it. Included in these reports was the number of deaths by vaccination status, which showed that the worst day for deaths throughout March was recorded on the 31st:

There were three deaths among the unvaccinated.

among the unvaccinated. There were nine deaths among the double-vaccinated.

among the double-vaccinated. There were five deaths among the triple-vaccinated.

Between March 1 and 31, the NSW government revealed that 195 people lost their lives. This is eight times as many deaths as what occurred during the first three months of the pandemic in NSW in 2020.

Of the 195, only 31 were considered unvaccinated. However, even this may not be true because NSW still considers a person unvaccinated within 21 days of actually getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The highest number of coronavirus deaths was recorded among the double-vaccinated population with 92 deaths while the triple-vaccinated population recorded 67 deaths. There was also one death recorded among the quadruple-vaccinated population.

A chart on the percentage of coronavirus deaths between the vaccinated population as a whole and the unvaccinated population showed that overall the unvaccinated population accounted for 15.8 percent of all coronavirus deaths between March 1 and 31.

The vaccinated population accounted for 84.2 percent, which means over four in every five coronavirus deaths in NSW are among the vaccinated population. This is probably why the NSW government wanted to make the data hard and tedious to find.

Like the rest of the world, Australians have had to deal with strict mandates in an attempt to deal with the coronavirus. They’ve experienced long lockdowns and were unable to travel freely.

Australians were also required to present permits to go to work and had to go through military checkpoints just to leave their homes as they traveled to their offices. Based on the data, there’s no denying many Australians who were practically bullied into getting vaccinated actually put themselves at risk because of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch the video below to know more about COVID-19 death rates in America.

https://rumble.com/v12l4jn-the-false-covid-death-numbers-in-the-us.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 The False Covid Death Numbers in the US

This video is from the JosephJenkins channel on Brighteon.com.

Zoey Sky

