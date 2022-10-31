Riots and unrest spreading beyond Sri Lanka and Panama due to inflation and economic breakdown

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.The world economy is in dire straits as country after country descends into crisis followed by chaos. It all seems to have begun, as it usually does, in the Third World, but is now rapidly spreading to the First World.

Sri Lanka and Panama were among the earliest nations to see crisis-related unrest spill over into the streets. But now Peru, Ecuador, Haiti, Pakistan, Argentina, Tunisia, Kenya, Albania, Uganda and Nigeria are also seeing protests and riots in response to widespread food and fuel shortages, inflation, and other major signs of very serious collapse soon on the way.

In the First World, France, The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and Norway are all seeing similar societal rattles that point towards a global cataclysm in the making.

In France, the primary issue at hand has to do with rail workers demanding higher wages due to inflation.

Both rail and air transport workers in France ended up joining each other in calling for a nationwide strike unless their demands were addressed.

In The Netherlands, farmers threatened by the country’s anti-nitrogen “green” initiatives unleashed tractor brigades to show Dutch politicians what The People really think about their climate change schemes.

We are told that upwards of 30 percent of Dutch livestock farms could be forced to close if the globalist government’s plans to eliminate nitrogen from the country are a success.

If things get bad enough, will Americans rise up in protest?

A similar farmer uprising also occurred in nearby Germany, which we now know is in the throes of a total energy collapse due to Western sanctions against Russia.

Back in July, some 500 farmers participated in protests in Bavaria, expressing solidarity with their Dutch colleagues. They also spoke out against the German government’s environmental regulations, which threaten to destroy the country’s fuel stability.

Poor working conditions, job cuts and inflating fuel and fertilizer costs also sparked protests in Italy around the same time.

Amid the worst drought conditions in 70 years that resulted in widespread fires, Italian farmers chained themselves together in protest in a square outside Premier Mario Draghi’s office.

In Spain around the same time, there was a metallurgist strike involving 20,000 trade union workers who demanded higher pay and improved working conditions.

There was also another strike involving Irish Ryanair flight attendants that disrupted hundreds of flights between Spain and Ireland.

In Warsaw, Poland, agricultural producers belonging to an organization called Agrounia protested against interest rate increases on loans, as well as unabated imports from Ukraine that they said continue to displace domestic products.

Over in Norway around the very same time, oil and gas industry workers held a strike that resulted in entire oil fields halting production.

The result of this strike was even higher gas prices across Europe, which is already struggling through massive energy hyperinflation on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Iran, Chile, Venezuela, Libya, Yemen, Ghana and even China can all now be added to the protest and unrest list as well. Each of these countries has seen similar events occur as those aforementioned.

In communist China, protests turned violent in the central Henan province after a financial scandal was exposed that threatens the entire country’s banking system.

More than 1,000 protesters showed up, according to reports, in front of the Zhengzhou sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China to demand access to their now-frozen funds. These people continue to demand answers as to what happened to their money.

Interested in learning more about the engineered takedown of the global economy? You can do so at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

RFI.fr

Reuters.com

TheDeepDive.ca

APNews.com

ElPais.com

TellerReport.com

Reuters.com

TheGuardian.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.