 
Science finally admits that artificial sweeteners cause sudden death – but only to deflect from covid jabs

Energy at the Cellular LevelThe British Medical Journal (BMJ) published a study recently that links consumption of artificial sweeteners like aspartame (Sweet’N Low) and sucralose (Splenda) to cardiovascular disease.

A curiously timed endeavor, French researchers decided to take a closer look at fake sweeteners in the context of heart disease right as millions of people “fully vaccinated” for covid are suffering heart effects – and in some cases, sudden death.

Up until now, the medical establishment had stubbornly insisted that fake sweeteners are perfectly safe for human consumption. All concerns to the contrary were dubbed as “conspiracy theories” – that is, until covid jabs started killing people and a cover story was needed.

It appears as though some elements of “science” are now attempting to peg all this excess heart damage and sudden death among the fully jabbed on artificial sweetener consumption, which is suddenly on the radar as a health threat after decades of denial. (Related: Covid jab spike proteins cause heart attacks.)

For their research, this new study’s authors looked at 103,388 participants in the web-based NutriNet-Santé cohort. All across the board, they found that artificial sweetener consumption is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular conditions such as coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease.

“The findings from this large scale prospective cohort study suggest a potential direct association between higher artificial sweetener consumption (especially aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose) and increased cardiovascular disease risk,” the paper concludes.

“Artificial sweeteners are present in thousands of food and beverage brands worldwide, however they remain a controversial topic and are currently being re-evaluated by the European Food Safety Authority, the World Health Organization, and other health agencies.”

Artificial sweeteners are dangerous, but so are covid injections

While it is certainly true that fake sweeteners are destructive to health, the timing of this study’s publishing in a prominent, widely respected medical journal is suspect.

Why, all of a sudden, are the dangers of artificial sweeteners being thrust to the forefront of the public health conversation? The natural health community was mocked or ignored for pointing out their dangers previously, but the narrative appears to have shifted now that distractions are needed for covid jabs.

It is true that cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of death all around the world. This was true before covid jabs were unleashed, and it is still true today. What is not true is the claim that spiking rates of CVD and associated sudden death are some kind of “mystery” that can be explained away by things that people were already doing previously.

The study does not mention covid, vaccines, or excess deaths, but its publishing at this point in time is being used by the media to suggest that the reason why more people these days are suffering stroke and heart attack events is due to even just minimal fake sweetener consumption.

“Basically, what they saw is that people who had as little as two packets a day, or like four ounces of soda, which you know, most sodas are more than four ounces,” said Mona Shah, MD, a cardiologist at Baptist Health Holistic.

“They had a nine percent higher risk of heart attack and 18 percent higher risk of stroke.”

Shah also warned that fake sweeteners disrupt healthy metabolism, which is why she recommends natural alternatives like stevia and monk fruit.

“I think the body’s kind of like, well should I secrete insulin? Wait, this is not real sugar. Or you know, so the whole balance between insulin and glucose over time is getting totally screwed up.”

